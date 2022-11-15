How to download an archive of your Twitter data
Here is how you can download an archive of your Twitter data in just a few simple steps.
While downloading an archive of your Twitter account may seem a little superfluous at first, it’s a great way to get a handle on all of your Tweets, and can really come in handy if you’re thinking about deleting your account but don’t want to lose all of your data.
Your archive includes all of your account information, account history and your account activity, giving users a broad overview of how they use Twitter and what information is on their account.
If you want to learn how you can download your Twitter data onto a simple ZIP file that can be saved away on your computer then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be breaking it down into just a few simple steps.
What you’ll need:
- A laptop/desktop with the Twitter web page open
The Short Version
- Open Twitter
- Click on More
- Click Settings and Support
- Press Settings and Privacy
- Click Your account
- Click Download an archive of your data
- Verify your identity
- Press Request Archive
Step
1
Open Twitter
Go to Twitter Web and log into your account.
Step
2
Click on More
From the menu on the side of the screen, click on More.
Step
3
Click Settings and Support
Click on Settings and Support from the drop-down menu.
Step
4
Press Settings and Privacy
From the second drop-down menu presented, click on the Settings and Privacy option.
Step
5
Click Your Account
Stay on the Your Account page to continue.
Step
6
Click Download an archive of your data
Choose the Download an archive of your data option.
Step
7
Verify your identity
You will be prompted to verify your identity to continue. You can choose between an email and a text message. Verify your account with the code you are sent to continue the process.
Step
8
Press Request Archive
Once you have verified your identity you will be able to request your archive. Click on the blue button, you will be notified once the download is finished, it can take up to 24 hours to complete. After it has been completed, you can download a ZIP file that contains your Tweets and all the information associated with your Twitter account.
Troubleshooting
You can request an archive of your Twitter using an iOS or Android device, however, since this process can take a long time and will require reliable internet access throughout, we recommend that you use a laptop/PC and use the web variation of Twitter for this process.