How to download an archive of your Twitter data

Here is how you can download an archive of your Twitter data in just a few simple steps.

While downloading an archive of your Twitter account may seem a little superfluous at first, it’s a great way to get a handle on all of your Tweets, and can really come in handy if you’re thinking about deleting your account but don’t want to lose all of your data.

Your archive includes all of your account information, account history and your account activity, giving users a broad overview of how they use Twitter and what information is on their account.

If you want to learn how you can download your Twitter data onto a simple ZIP file that can be saved away on your computer then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be breaking it down into just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

A laptop/desktop with the Twitter web page open

The Short Version

Open Twitter

Click on More

Click Settings and Support

Press Settings and Privacy

Click Your account

Click Download an archive of your data

Verify your identity

Press Request Archive