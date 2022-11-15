 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to download an archive of your Twitter data

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is how you can download an archive of your Twitter data in just a few simple steps.

While downloading an archive of your Twitter account may seem a little superfluous at first, it’s a great way to get a handle on all of your Tweets, and can really come in handy if you’re thinking about deleting your account but don’t want to lose all of your data.

Your archive includes all of your account information, account history and your account activity, giving users a broad overview of how they use Twitter and what information is on their account.

If you want to learn how you can download your Twitter data onto a simple ZIP file that can be saved away on your computer then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be breaking it down into just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Open Twitter
  • Click on More
  • Click Settings and Support
  • Press Settings and Privacy
  • Click Your account
  • Click Download an archive of your data
  • Verify your identity
  • Press Request Archive

  1. Step
    1

    Open Twitter

    Go to Twitter Web and log into your account. My Twitter account page

  2. Step
    2

    Click on More

    From the menu on the side of the screen, click on More. More option on Twitter

  3. Step
    3

    Click Settings and Support

    Click on Settings and Support from the drop-down menu. Settings button on Twitter

  4. Step
    4

    Press Settings and Privacy

    From the second drop-down menu presented, click on the Settings and Privacy option. Settings and options on Twitter

  5. Step
    5

    Click Your Account

    Stay on the Your Account page to continue. Settings page on Twitter

  6. Step
    6

    Click Download an archive of your data

    Choose the Download an archive of your data option. Click Request Archive

  7. Step
    7

    Verify your identity

    You will be prompted to verify your identity to continue. You can choose between an email and a text message. Verify your account with the code you are sent to continue the process. Verify its you

  8. Step
    8

    Press Request Archive

    Once you have verified your identity you will be able to request your archive. Click on the blue button, you will be notified once the download is finished, it can take up to 24 hours to complete. After it has been completed, you can download a ZIP file that contains your Tweets and all the information associated with your Twitter account. Click the blue request button

Troubleshooting

Can I request an archive of my Twitter via a mobile device?

You can request an archive of your Twitter using an iOS or Android device, however, since this process can take a long time and will require reliable internet access throughout, we recommend that you use a laptop/PC and use the web variation of Twitter for this process.

You might like…

How to sign up to Twitter Blue to get the verified checkmark

How to sign up to Twitter Blue to get the verified checkmark

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
How to delete a Twitter account

How to delete a Twitter account

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
How to spot bot and troll accounts on social media

How to spot bot and troll accounts on social media

K.G. Orphanides 6 months ago
How to see the latest tweets on Twitter for iPhone

How to see the latest tweets on Twitter for iPhone

Chris Smith 8 months ago
How to use Twitter: Creating an account and sending your first tweet

How to use Twitter: Creating an account and sending your first tweet

Hannah Davies 9 months ago
How to stop Twitter using your location data on Android

How to stop Twitter using your location data on Android

K.G. Orphanides 9 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.