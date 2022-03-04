How to use Twitter: Creating an account and sending your first tweet

From breaking world news to permanently suspending political figures, it’s safe to say Twitter plays a major role in our society in 2022.

The website makes it possible to share your thoughts with a tight-knit group of followers or the entire world, depending on how much attention they garner. Whether its a photo of your pet hamster or an important announcement, you can tweet pretty much whatever you want (as long as its under 240 characters).

We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to create a Twitter account, set up your profile and send your first tweet. Scroll down to find our step-by-step instructions…

How to use Twitter

The first step to using Twitter is to make an account on the website. From there you can go on to follow other users, tweet, retweet, join Spaces and explore other features.

You can sign up for an account through the app, but this guide will take you through the basic steps required to do it on your mobile or PC browser. That said, the steps are very similar.

What you’ll need:

A phone, tablet or PC

Internet access

The Short Version

How to set up a Twitter account and send your first tweet Step

1 Go to Twitter.com/signup These steps will take you through how to sign up for Twitter on your PC or mobile browser. You can also sign up directly in the iOS or Android apps if you prefer. Step

2 Click Sign Up with a Phone Number or Email Address Twitter also offers the options to sign up with Google or Apple. Step

3 If you’d rather us your email address, click Use Email first. Once done click next. Step

4 Choose your privacy settings Tick the boxes if you want to receive emails from Twitter, allow other users to find your account with your email address or wish to see personalised ads over generic ones. Once done click next. Step

5 Check your details are correct This is your opportunity to make any changes to your name, email address, phone number or date of birth. Step

6 Complete the signup process Click the black bar at the bottom of the screen. Step

7 Enter your 6-digit verification code You can find this in your email inbox or your text messages, depending on which method you used to sign up. Once done click next. Step

8 Choose a password This needs to be 8 characters long. Once done click next. Step

9 Enter your phone number if prompted Twitter may need this for verification purposes. You can also tick the box to allow friends and family to find your account with your number and click next. Step

10 Enter the confirmation code You should see the code pop up in your texts. Once entered click the next button. Step

11 Go to your profile It’s time to customise your account! Click on the little person icon in the side bar, if you haven’t already been taken there. Step

12 Click Set Up Profile You can find this option directly under your header. Step

13 Click the grey silhouette icon to choose your profile picture Or click the link below the icon to skip this step for now. Step

14 Click Open You can always change this image later. Step

15 Click Apply You can also crop your image at this stage if you’d like. Step

16 Make sure you’re happy with how it looks and click Next This is the black bar at the bottom of the screen. Step

17 Click the grey banner to choose your header image Or click the link below the banner to skip this step for now. Step

18 Upload your header image You can always change this image later, too. Step

19 Edit the image Crop and adjust the image if you want to. Step

20 Make sure you’re happy with your banner Once you’re happy with your banner, click the next icon. This is the black bar at the bottom of the screen. Step

21 Enter your bio Your bio is a short description that’ll live below your header, so type anything you want visitors to see when they click on your profile here. Step

22 Finish editing your profile This is the black bar at the bottom of the screen. Step

23 Hit the blue feather icon to send your first tweet This is called the Compose Tweet button. You can find it on the side bar. Step

24 Enter some text and hit Tweet Congratulations, you just sent your first tweet!