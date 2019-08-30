Delete Twitter: How to delete your Twitter account

Twitter can be useful, informative, and − whisper it − even pretty uplifting at times. But it also has a habit of bringing out the worst in people. Twitter can be an unbearable cesspit of smugness, shameless self-promotion and straight-up hatred. If you’re ready to give it the boot, here’s a complete guide on how to delete Twitter − permanently or otherwise.

Whatever your reason for leaving the micro-blogging site − there’s plenty to choose from − the good news is that it’s very simple to shut your account down.

What’s more, the site offers a grace period for reactivating your profile. So if you have a change of heart within 30 days, you can restore your account. However, once that period elapses, your Twitter account will be gone forever.

Without further ado, here’s how to delete Twitter.

How to delete Twitter on desktop

Sign into your account on the Twitter website

Click on Settings and Privacy from the drop-down menu under your profile icon

In the Account section of the menu, click Deactivate your account

Click Deactivate

Enter your password when prompted and click Deactivate account

How to delete Twitter on Android

Tap either your profile icon or the hamburger menu (whichever your version of the app shows) at the top of the screen

Enter the Settings and privacy menu and tap Account

Hit the Deactivate your account option

Tap Deactivate

Enter your password when prompted and tap Deactivate

Tap Yes, deactivate

How to delete Twitter on iOS

Tap your profile icon at the top of the screen

Select Settings and privacy and tap Account

Hit Deactivate your account

Tap Deactivate and enter your password when prompted

Tap Deactivate and follow this up by tapping Yes, deactivate

How to delete Twitter permanently

When you deactivate your Twitter account, Twitter will retain all of your user data for a 30-day period. Once that’s over, Twitter starts purging your data from its systems, when that’s done, your Twitter account will be gone forever.

However, if you log into your account before the 30-day grace period is over, you’ll automatically reactivate your account. To delete it permanently, you’ll need to start the process all over again.

It’s important to note that if you just want to change your username or e-mail address, you don’t need to delete your account. You can make these changes very easily in your account settings.

Twitter also points out that although account deactivation happens almost immediately, some content from your account may still be viewable on the website for a few days.

Also, Twitter has no control over third-party websites – like Google or Bing – that cache content for quicker loading. This means content from your Twitter profile may remain available elsewhere on the internet.

If you want the option to create a new account with the same username or email address before the 30-day grace period is up, you’ll need to switch out the email address linked to your existing Twitter account before you delete it.

Otherwise, you’ll have to wait for the deactivation period to end.

Best VPNs For Privacy and Security ExpressVPN No.1 trusted VPN on the market, with unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off on their one year subscription and receive a further three months completely free. Private Internet Access Equipped with a VPN kill sitch and IPv6 leak protection are two of many reasons PIA is rated as our top VPN for security. Get yourself a year subscription and save 67%. NordVPN NordVPN is one of the fastest and most secure VPN services with unlimited and private P2P. Pay for a 3 year subscription and save 75%.

If you’re concerned about your online privacy, you might also want to check out our roundup of the best VPNs for security and privacy. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use, and can also allow you to appears as if you’re in a completely different country.

Deputy News and Features Editor Aatif is one of the UK’s best known tech journalists, having been News Editor at Gizmodo UK and Tech Reporter for The Independent. He’s also written for DigitalSpy and ITProPortal. Aatif now helps run…

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More