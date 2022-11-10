How to sign up to Twitter Blue to get the verified checkmark

Whether you think it’s a great idea or the worst thing to happen to Twitter since, well, Elon Musk, the verification checkmark is now a paid feature available to any Twitter user with £7 to spare. Here’s how to get it.

The checkmark originally designed to help Twitter users differentiate celebrities, politicians and journalists from spam accounts and impersonators is officially available to everyone – or at least every iOS user residing in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand or the UK.

Verification isn’t the only Twitter Blue feature. For $7.99/£6.99 a month, as the app is offering fewer ads, longer videos, prioritised tweets and early access to new features.

Here’s how to upgrade your account and get the little blue tick.

What you will need:

A Twitter account

An iOS device

The Short Version

Open Twitter for iOS Tap your profile picture Select Twitter Blue Hit Subscribe