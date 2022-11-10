 large image

How to sign up to Twitter Blue to get the verified checkmark

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Whether you think it’s a great idea or the worst thing to happen to Twitter since, well, Elon Musk, the verification checkmark is now a paid feature available to any Twitter user with £7 to spare. Here’s how to get it.

The checkmark originally designed to help Twitter users differentiate celebrities, politicians and journalists from spam accounts and impersonators is officially available to everyone – or at least every iOS user residing in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand or the UK.

Verification isn’t the only Twitter Blue feature. For $7.99/£6.99 a month, as the app is offering fewer ads, longer videos, prioritised tweets and early access to new features.

Here’s how to upgrade your account and get the little blue tick.

What you will need: 

  • A Twitter account 
  • An iOS device 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Twitter for iOS 
  2. Tap your profile picture 
  3. Select Twitter Blue 
  4. Hit Subscribe

  1. Step
    1

    Open Twitter for iOS

    Twitter Blue is only supported on Apple devices running the iOS operating system at launch. How to sign up to Twitter Blue to get the verified checkmark

  2. Step
    2

    Tap your profile picture

    This will open up a side menu on the app. How to sign up to Twitter Blue to get the verified checkmark

  3. Step
    3

    Select Twitter Blue

    If the option isn’t available immediately, try closing the app and reopening it. How to sign up to Twitter Blue to get the verified checkmark

  4. Step
    4

    Hit Subscribe

    Then just follow the payment prompts to pay for your subscription. How to sign up to Twitter Blue to get the verified checkmark

Troubleshooting

How to sign up for Twitter Blue on an Android phone

The newest version of Twitter Blue is currently only available to iOS users, meaning Android users will need to wait a little longer to access the service.

How to sign up for Twitter Blue on a PC

The latest version of Twitter Blue is only available to iOS users at launch, so you’ll need to wait to upgrade your account on a PC.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

