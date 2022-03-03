How to stop Twitter using your location data on Android

Twitter does not share your location in tweets by default, but if you’ve ever turned on the feature, then a line showing where you are will appear beneath the Tweet, which can present a risk to your personal security and privacy. Here’s how to turn it off.

Automatic location sharing is enabled the first time you select the location option when tweeting, and you’ll be asked permission at the time to share your location and to allow Twitter to collect store and use your device’s precise location. You’ll also have to give it permission to capture your location when using the app.

While these choices are hard to miss on activation, de-activating them later can be surprisingly complex. However, it’s worth doing, as your real-time location isn’t something you should regularly share with the world in general.

The mobile app uses your GPS coordinates for this, so connecting via a VPN doesn’t make a difference. Once enabled, all Tweets will automatically show your location.

Twitter will also keep a record of everywhere you go and may use your location to inform the ads it shows you, both of which are undesirable for data privacy reasons as far as most people are concerned.

Kaspersky VPN Secure Connection – 34% Off The secure way to enjoy the web without compromising on speed is now 34% off at £34.13 a year, equivalent to £2.84 per month, with coverage for up to 5 devices. Compatible with Android™ and iOS® Kaspersky

Was £52.50

£34.13/year (£2.84 monthly equivalent) View Offer

The Short Version

Compose a tweet and select the location pin Unselect your location and send a tweet to check Open Twitter’s main menu Open settings Open privacy settings Open Location information Disable personalisation Check whether Twitter’s location permissions are disabled Open your phone’s settings Open app settings for Twitter Access Twitter’s permissions Open Location permissions Deny location access

Step

1 Compose a tweet and select the location pin If you just want to stop sharing your location, compose a new Tweet and tap the location pin, then: Step

2 Unselect your location and send a tweet to check Press the X icon next to your currently selected location, which has a blue bar on it. Tweet, and you should find that no location is attached. This will also apply to any future tweets. Next, we’ll disable all Twitter’s location services. Step

3 Open Twitter’s main menu Tap your profile picture at the top left of your feed. Step

4 Open settings Scroll down until you find Settings and privacy, towards the bottom of the menu. Tap it. Step

5 Open privacy settings Tap Privacy and safety. Step

6 Open Location information Scroll all the way to the bottom of the Privacy screen then then tap Location information. Make sure that both Personalise based on places you’ve been and Personalise based on precise location sliders are off, as shown. Step

7 Disable personalisation Tap Explore settings at the bottom of the Location information page. Here you can disable location-based trends and content – these will continue to use your country of connection even if you disable your location, so there’s no pressing need to disable them unless your country’s taste is getting on your nerves. Press the back arrow (←) to return to Location information. Step

8 Check whether Twitter’s location permissions are disabled At bottom of the Location information page, just above Explore settings you may see a notice informing you that “ Location permission for Twitter is disabled.” If there is not notice here telling that it’s disabled, you should now disable it. Step

9 Open your phone’s settings If you’re on Android, pull down your notification area bar at the top of the screen and tap the gear icon to open settings. Tap Apps and notifications. Step

10 Open app settings for Twitter As we were just using Twitter, it should be present in your Recently opened app highlights. Tap on its icon. If it’s missing, tap See all apps and search for it there. Step

11 Access Twitter’s permissions On Twitter’s app screen, tap Permissions. Step

12 Open Location permissions Tap Location, which you’ll see in the Allowed section. Step

13 Deny location access Tap the Deny button, and then use the ← arrow to go back to the permissions screen or tap the home button to switch away from the settings screen. Twitter no longer has any access to your location.