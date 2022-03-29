 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to delete a Telegram account

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Looking to leave Telegram but not sure how? Here is the simplest way to delete your Telegram account.

It’s important to keep up to date with all your social media accounts, and sometimes it’s time to admit that you’re not spending as much time as you used to on Telegram and that it’s time to cut the cord.

Whether you are deleting it since you just don’t use it anymore, or you’ve become concerned about how safe the platform is, it only takes a couple of minutes to delete your account. Keep reading to find out the easiest way to delete your Telegram account.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open up the Telegram web portal
  • Enter the mobile number that is connected to your Telegram account
  • Press Next
  • Enter the code
  • Press Sign In
  • Click the Delete account option
  • Click the Delete My Account button
  • Confirm
  • Check your account was deleted

  1. Step
    1

    Open up the Telegram web portal

    You cannot delete your Telegram account via the app, you will need to go into the Telegram web portal, which can be accessed by clicking the prior link. You will need to make sure you’re using a device that supports the web portal, which can be done on a PC, tablet or mobile. Enter yourn phone number into the website

  2. Step
    2

    Enter the mobile number that is connected to your Telegram account and press ‘Next’

    You will need to enter either your country or the international format of your phone number. Enter your own phone number that's linked to your Telegram account

  3. Step
    3

    Enter the code and press ‘Sign In’

    The code will be sent via the Telegram app and won’t come through as a regular SMS, so make sure that you still have access to your account and your chats before proceeding. Once you have entered the code, press Sign in to continue the process. Press the Sign In button to continue the process

  4. Step
    4

    Click the Delete account option

    Out of the three options presented, click the Delete account link, which should be the second one down. Choose the delete account out of the three

  5. Step
    5

    Click the Delete My Account button

    You will have the option to explain why you are leaving the Telegram service, you can fill this box out or leave it blank, it is up to you. We do recommend informing any contacts you regularly speak to on Telegram that you are leaving the app, to avoid confusion. Press the delete account button to make sure your Telegram gets deleted

  6. Step
    6

    Confirm

    Press the red confirmation button to delete your account. If you change your mind or feel like you need to access your Telegram account again, you can press the green button. Press the red button to confirm you're deleting the account

  7. Step
    7

    Check your account was deleted

    You can exit out of the pop-up menu; there should be a green box on the previous screen saying that your account has been successfully deleted. Check your account has been properly deleted in Telegram

Troubleshooting

Can I delete my Telegram account from the mobile app?

No, you can only delete your Telegram account from the dedicated web portal, this can’t be done in any version of the app.

Can I recover my account once I delete it?

No, once you delete your account you can no longer access it, which is why we recommend checking your Chats and account for important information and informing others that you message via the app that you are deleting your account.

You might like…

How to turn a PS5 controller off

How to turn a PS5 controller off

Jordan Oloman 23 hours ago
How to delete a Gmail account

How to delete a Gmail account

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to delete a blank page in Google Docs

How to delete a blank page in Google Docs

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

How to find 4K HDR content on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Is Twitter safe? We asked the experts what they think

Is Twitter safe? We asked the experts what they think

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Is Telegram safe? Here’s what security experts have to say about the app

Is Telegram safe? Here’s what security experts have to say about the app

Hannah Davies 1 year ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.