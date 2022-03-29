How to delete a Telegram account

Looking to leave Telegram but not sure how? Here is the simplest way to delete your Telegram account.

It’s important to keep up to date with all your social media accounts, and sometimes it’s time to admit that you’re not spending as much time as you used to on Telegram and that it’s time to cut the cord.

Whether you are deleting it since you just don’t use it anymore, or you’ve become concerned about how safe the platform is, it only takes a couple of minutes to delete your account. Keep reading to find out the easiest way to delete your Telegram account.

What we used

While this will work on any device that can bring up the Telegram web portal, we used the Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) running Windows 11

The Short Version

Open up the Telegram web portal

Enter the mobile number that is connected to your Telegram account

Press Next

Enter the code

Press Sign In

Click the Delete account option

Click the Delete My Account button

Confirm

Check your account was deleted