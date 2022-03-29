How to delete a Telegram account
Looking to leave Telegram but not sure how? Here is the simplest way to delete your Telegram account.
It’s important to keep up to date with all your social media accounts, and sometimes it’s time to admit that you’re not spending as much time as you used to on Telegram and that it’s time to cut the cord.
Whether you are deleting it since you just don’t use it anymore, or you’ve become concerned about how safe the platform is, it only takes a couple of minutes to delete your account. Keep reading to find out the easiest way to delete your Telegram account.
What we used
- While this will work on any device that can bring up the Telegram web portal, we used the Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) running Windows 11
The Short Version
- Open up the Telegram web portal
- Enter the mobile number that is connected to your Telegram account
- Press Next
- Enter the code
- Press Sign In
- Click the Delete account option
- Click the Delete My Account button
- Confirm
- Check your account was deleted
Step
1
Open up the Telegram web portal
You cannot delete your Telegram account via the app, you will need to go into the Telegram web portal, which can be accessed by clicking the prior link. You will need to make sure you’re using a device that supports the web portal, which can be done on a PC, tablet or mobile.
Step
2
Enter the mobile number that is connected to your Telegram account and press ‘Next’
You will need to enter either your country or the international format of your phone number.
Step
3
Enter the code and press ‘Sign In’
The code will be sent via the Telegram app and won’t come through as a regular SMS, so make sure that you still have access to your account and your chats before proceeding. Once you have entered the code, press Sign in to continue the process.
Step
4
Click the Delete account option
Out of the three options presented, click the Delete account link, which should be the second one down.
Step
5
Click the Delete My Account button
You will have the option to explain why you are leaving the Telegram service, you can fill this box out or leave it blank, it is up to you. We do recommend informing any contacts you regularly speak to on Telegram that you are leaving the app, to avoid confusion.
Step
6
Confirm
Press the red confirmation button to delete your account. If you change your mind or feel like you need to access your Telegram account again, you can press the green button.
Step
7
Check your account was deleted
You can exit out of the pop-up menu; there should be a green box on the previous screen saying that your account has been successfully deleted.
Troubleshooting
No, you can only delete your Telegram account from the dedicated web portal, this can’t be done in any version of the app.
No, once you delete your account you can no longer access it, which is why we recommend checking your Chats and account for important information and informing others that you message via the app that you are deleting your account.