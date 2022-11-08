How to completely turn off autocorrect on an iPhone

Here is the simplest way to completely turn off autocorrect on your iPhone.

Apple is one of the most well-known tech companies in the world, with the iPhone its flagship product. Since so many people own an iPhone and use it every day, we’ve decided to break down how you can tackle some common and annoying problems that can crop up during day-to-day use.

One of these issues is autocorrect, which can have a bad habit of switching out correctly spelt words and colloquial terms for words that you don’t actually mean. Not only can this be annoying, but it can also be embarrassing, as it means you may end up sending a complicated text to a friend after autocorrect has butchered your words.

Thankfully, turning off autocorrect on an iPhone is really simple and can be done in just a few simple steps. Read on to find out how.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone

The Short Version

Go to Settings

Click on General

Go to Keyboard

Turn off Auto-Correction