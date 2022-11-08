 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to completely turn off autocorrect on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Here is the simplest way to completely turn off autocorrect on your iPhone.

Apple is one of the most well-known tech companies in the world, with the iPhone its flagship product. Since so many people own an iPhone and use it every day, we’ve decided to break down how you can tackle some common and annoying problems that can crop up during day-to-day use.

One of these issues is autocorrect, which can have a bad habit of switching out correctly spelt words and colloquial terms for words that you don’t actually mean. Not only can this be annoying, but it can also be embarrassing, as it means you may end up sending a complicated text to a friend after autocorrect has butchered your words.

Thankfully, turning off autocorrect on an iPhone is really simple and can be done in just a few simple steps. Read on to find out how.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to Settings
  • Click on General
  • Go to Keyboard
  • Turn off Auto-Correction

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Settings

    Unlock your iPhone and go into the Settings app to start the process. Settings in iOS

  2. Step
    2

    Click on General

    Scroll down and click on General. General button in iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Go to Keyboard

    From the menu in General, find and click on the Keyboard button. Keyboard button in iPhone

  4. Step
    4

    Turn off Auto-Correction

    You will be presented with a long list of options that can be turned on or off. Toggle off the Auto-Correction button to completely turn off auto-correct. This can be turned back on at any time, so you won’t need to worry if you need it again in the future. It should affect all the apps installed on your iPhone, including apps like Messenger, Notes and the Calendar. Auto correction button in iPhone

Troubleshooting

Can I turn it off and back on again?

Yes, you have the option of turning autocorrect off and back on at any stage, it will always be in the Keyboard Settings and can be accessed at any time.

You might like…

How to merge duplicate photos on iOS 16

How to merge duplicate photos on iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
How to stream PS5 games to an iPhone and iPad

How to stream PS5 games to an iPhone and iPad

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
How to stream Xbox Game Pass games to an iPhone and iPad

How to stream Xbox Game Pass games to an iPhone and iPad

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
How to pin Safari tabs on your iPhone

How to pin Safari tabs on your iPhone

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to quickly batch edit multiple photos on iOS

How to quickly batch edit multiple photos on iOS

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to set up an eSIM on iPhone

How to set up an eSIM on iPhone

Gemma Ryles 4 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.