How to clear storage on an iPhone

Here is the simplest way to clear the storage on your iPhone.

It can be hard to manage your iPhone’s storage, as small things like downloaded videos and photos can pile up. Thankfully, it’s not too hard to go through your storage and trim down all the useless content you don’t interact with anymore, whether that be photos or whole apps.

Keep reading to find out the best ways to clear your iPhone storage in just a few steps.

What we used

We used an iPhone 13 Pro running on iOS 15

The Short Version

Open up your iPhone and find Settings

Click General

Choose iPhone Storage

Click on Empty on the Recently Deleted Album

Click Delete From This iPhone

Click Enable on iCloud Photos

Press Enable iPhone Photos

Tap Review Personal Videos

Click Edit

Select the videos you want to delete and press Delete

Click Delete From This iPhone

Press Review Downloaded Videos

Press Edit

Click Delete

Scroll down to your apps and click on the one you don’t use

Click Delete App

