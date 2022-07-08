 large image

How to clear storage on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Here is the simplest way to clear the storage on your iPhone.

It can be hard to manage your iPhone’s storage, as small things like downloaded videos and photos can pile up. Thankfully, it’s not too hard to go through your storage and trim down all the useless content you don’t interact with anymore, whether that be photos or whole apps.

Keep reading to find out the best ways to clear your iPhone storage in just a few steps.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open up your iPhone and find Settings
  • Click General
  • Choose iPhone Storage
  • Click on Empty on the Recently Deleted Album
  • Click Delete From This iPhone
  • Click Enable on iCloud Photos
  • Press Enable iPhone Photos
  • Tap Review Personal Videos
  • Click Edit
  • Select the videos you want to delete and press Delete
  • Click Delete From This iPhone
  • Press Review Downloaded Videos
  • Press Edit
  • Click Delete
  • Scroll down to your apps and click on the one you don’t use
  • Click Delete App
  • Click Delete App

  1. Step
    1

  2. Open up your iPhone and find Settings

    3. Unlock your iPhone and find the Settings app, it is grey and looks like cogs. Click on the settings app in your iPhone

  3. Step
    2

  4. Click General

    5. Once in Settings, click on General.How to clear storage on iPhone general

  5. Step
    3

  6. Choose iPhone Storage

    7. Click on the iPhone Storage button. The iphone storage screen

  7. Step
    4

    Click on Empty on the Recently Deleted Album

    Once you are in the iPhone Storage area, you will be given different options. The options on my iPhone may not be the same as those on your iPhone, however, you can choose to engage in any of the steps going further to clear some of the storage on your phone. For this method, click on the Recently Deleted Album to remove it. Delete photos How to clear storage on iPhone

  8. Step
    5

    Click Delete From This iPhone

    You may want to check your Recently Deleted Album to see if there are any photos you want to save. If not, click Delete. Confirm delete photos

  9. Step
    6

  10. Click Enable on iCloud Photos

    11. Back on the iPhone Storage screen, click on Enable iCloud Photos. This is not necessary although it will clear some storage space, as your photos will be saved on the Cloud as opposed to on the phone itself. Enable iCloud How to clear storage on iPhone

  11. Step
    7

    Press Enable iPhone Photos

    Press Enable. Press enable icloud How to clear storage on iPhone

  12. Step
    8

    Tap Review Personal Videos

    Click on Review Personal Videos to delete some of the videos you will have stored on your iPhone.Review photos How to clear storage on iPhone

  13. Step
    9

    Click Edit

    Press the Edit button in the top right-hand corner. Review videos How to clear storage on iPhone

  14. Step
    10

    Select the videos you want to delete and press Delete

    Select all the videos that you want to delete and press Delete to continue the process. Press delete How to clear storage on iPhone

  15. Step
    11

    Click Delete From This iPhone

    Press Delete to confirm. Confirm Delete How to clear storage on iPhone

  16. Step
    12

    Press Review Downloaded Videos

    You can click the Review Downloaded Videos button to check what videos you have on your iPhone. Personal videos How to clear storage on iPhone

  17. Step
    13

    Press Edit

    Press Edit to select any videos you want to delete. Click delete How to clear storage on iPhone

  18. Step
    14

    Click Delete

    Press the Delete button to delete the videos. This will help save storage. Click delete again How to clear storage on iPhone

  19. Step
    15

    Scroll down to your apps and click on the one you don’t use

    You also have the option to scroll down from the iPhone Storage page and check all the apps that are downloaded on your phone. You can pick an app that you don’t often use. Go through your apps

  20. Step
    16

    Click Delete App

    Click the button that says Delete App. Delete the apps to save space

  21. Step
    17

    Click Delete App

    Press Delete App to confirm your choice and get more storage space. Press delete to confirm

FAQs

Can I clear my iPhone completely?

Yes, you can reset your iPhone to wipe it completely, however, none of your information will be saved on the phone and you will need to ensure that you have backed it up beforehand.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

