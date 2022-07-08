How to clear storage on an iPhone
Here is the simplest way to clear the storage on your iPhone.
It can be hard to manage your iPhone’s storage, as small things like downloaded videos and photos can pile up. Thankfully, it’s not too hard to go through your storage and trim down all the useless content you don’t interact with anymore, whether that be photos or whole apps.
Keep reading to find out the best ways to clear your iPhone storage in just a few steps.
What we used
- We used an iPhone 13 Pro running on iOS 15
The Short Version
- Open up your iPhone and find Settings
- Click General
- Choose iPhone Storage
- Click on Empty on the Recently Deleted Album
- Click Delete From This iPhone
- Click Enable on iCloud Photos
- Press Enable iPhone Photos
- Tap Review Personal Videos
- Click Edit
- Select the videos you want to delete and press Delete
- Click Delete From This iPhone
- Press Review Downloaded Videos
- Press Edit
- Click Delete
- Scroll down to your apps and click on the one you don’t use
- Click Delete App
- Click Delete App
Step
1
- Open up your iPhone and find Settings
Unlock your iPhone and find the Settings app, it is grey and looks like cogs.
Step
2
- Click General
Once in Settings, click on General.
Step
3
- Choose iPhone Storage
Click on the iPhone Storage button.
Step
4
Click on Empty on the Recently Deleted Album
Once you are in the iPhone Storage area, you will be given different options. The options on my iPhone may not be the same as those on your iPhone, however, you can choose to engage in any of the steps going further to clear some of the storage on your phone. For this method, click on the Recently Deleted Album to remove it.
Step
5
Click Delete From This iPhone
You may want to check your Recently Deleted Album to see if there are any photos you want to save. If not, click Delete.
Step
6
- Click Enable on iCloud Photos
Back on the iPhone Storage screen, click on Enable iCloud Photos. This is not necessary although it will clear some storage space, as your photos will be saved on the Cloud as opposed to on the phone itself.
Step
7
Press Enable iPhone Photos
Press Enable.
Step
8
Tap Review Personal Videos
Click on Review Personal Videos to delete some of the videos you will have stored on your iPhone.
Step
9
Click Edit
Press the Edit button in the top right-hand corner.
Step
10
Select the videos you want to delete and press Delete
Select all the videos that you want to delete and press Delete to continue the process.
Step
11
Click Delete From This iPhone
Press Delete to confirm.
Step
12
Press Review Downloaded Videos
You can click the Review Downloaded Videos button to check what videos you have on your iPhone.
Step
13
Press Edit
Press Edit to select any videos you want to delete.
Step
14
Click Delete
Press the Delete button to delete the videos. This will help save storage.
Step
15
Scroll down to your apps and click on the one you don’t use
You also have the option to scroll down from the iPhone Storage page and check all the apps that are downloaded on your phone. You can pick an app that you don’t often use.
Step
16
Click Delete App
Click the button that says Delete App.
Step
17
Click Delete App
Press Delete App to confirm your choice and get more storage space.
FAQs
Yes, you can reset your iPhone to wipe it completely, however, none of your information will be saved on the phone and you will need to ensure that you have backed it up beforehand.