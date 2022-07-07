How to clean a desktop keyboard

Keeping your keyboard clean is an important part of PC hygiene. A clean keyboard is also more likely to operate without error. Below, we look at some ways to clean your keyboard to make sure it is not spreading germs and is operating in tip-top condition.

If you are a particularly messy or accident-prone person, there are spill-resistant keyboards available, which could save you some money and down-time. However, most people will hardly notice the slow build-up of dust, fluff and crumbs in a keyboard until performance is impacted or it becomes evident that a cleaning job can’t be put off any longer.

There are several ways to clean a keyboard. You can use a desktop vacuum cleaner if it is suffering from purely dust build-up. At the other end of the scale, you can take off all the keys and wash them in hot soapy water, clean the chassis, and then you have a very fresh keyboard. We will take a middle route; vacuuming, taking off the dirtiest keys, and eliminating dust and greasy marks, where visible. Here’s how to do it.

Equipment used

A PC keyboard

A keycap removal tool

Alcohol wipes

A microfiber cloth

A soft toothbrush

A vacuum cleaner with detail nozzle

Short version

Thoroughly wipe the keyboard

Take off keys, a cluster at a time, for cleaning using wet/dry cloths

With keys off, you can also clean behind by brush and vacuum

Use alcohol wipes and a soft brush to remove any engrained dirt in the keyboard surround

Step

1 Pull keys from a section of the keyboard for cleaning Unplug your keyboard from the computer and take it to the area you have prepared for the cleaning task. Take a photo of your keyboard before you start removing any keys, for replacement reference later.



After a quick wipe with a microfiber cloth, we started to take groups of keys off, in areas which showed evidence of grime on their hard-to-reach edges. However, we worked on groups of keys, about 10 at a time, to make the job a rolling-replacement task which is more difficult to mess up.



Removing the keys gives you very easy access to the mounting plate where the key switches reside and join via their cross-mounts to the keycap. You can tilt and tap the keyboard to get any dust and crumbs to fall to this exposed area and quickly vacuum it up. Step

2 Wet wipe, dry wipe Take the dirty keys and rub them all around with an alcohol wipe, then a microfibre cloth – they should look nice and clean. You should work in groups of switches, and put them aside in the same arrangement on the desk as they had on the keyboard. Work on as many sections of the keyboard and keys as you wish. Step

3 Some brushing and wiping of the keyboard surround Some other areas of the keyboard probably need attention. In our example, the top-right logo and LED status light area had engrained dust wiped with alcohol then lightly brushed. Some oily / greasy surfaces around the keyboard deck were also wiped and cleaned. Step

4 Final dry wipe When you have worked across all the areas of your keyboard that need attention, the keyboard should look a lot cleaner and fresher. We wiped down the whole finished job with the microfibre cloth one more time. This wasn’t really necessary, but there were still some ‘wet’ areas from the alcohol, and it made the finished photo look better.