 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to enable parental controls on Roblox 13+ accounts

K.G. Orphanides By K.G. Orphanides

Roblox has a wealth of content filtering and parental control settings. Here’s how to activate them on a 13+ account.

Roblox provides both under-13 accounts for younger kids and 13+ accounts for older children. This how-to will show you how to lock down a Roblox account owned by an adult to make it safe for an under-13-year-old to play on, without permanently locking it to a younger age setting.

This may be appropriate for a shared family account or an account that’s used by an under-13 to develop games, as well as play them. It’s a also a good choice if you disagree with Roblox’s content restrictions, which deem everything from cartoonish tank battles to animal life sims to be inappropriate for under-13s.

For an overview of the differences between Roblox account types and common concerts with the platform as a whole, see my article on Understanding parental controls and risk on Roblox.

The Short Version

  1. Sign into Roblox in a web browser
  2. Click the gear icon
  3. Click Settings
  4. Check the Birthday entry
  5. Optional: Change the date of birth
  6. Check Social Networks
  7. Disable Social Network visibility
  8. Click Save
  9. Select Privacy
  10. Check your Contact Settings
  11. Disable Contact
  12. Disable private server access
  13. Disable joining
  14. Disable inventory viewing
  15. Select Parental Controls
  16. Enable a Parent PIN
  17. Create a PIN
  18. Click Add
  19. Click OK
  20. Optional: Enable Account Restrictions
  21. Enter your PIN
  22. Click Unlock

  1. Step
    1

    Sign into Roblox in a web browser

    Go to https://www.roblox.com/login, enter the account’s username and password, and click Log In.Roblox login screen

  2. Step
    2

    Click the gear icon

    Click the gear icon at the top right of the screen.Roblox main interface. A gear icon is cricled.

  3. Step
    3

    Click Settings

    Click the Settings option in the menu that appears and the Account Info page will open. You can also go directly to Roblox’ Settings at https://www.roblox.com/my/account#!/info if you’re already signed in.Roblox main interface, the Settings pull down is circled

  4. Step
    4

    Check the Birthday entry

    Check the date of birth associated with the account. If the date of birth is that of an under-13, their account settings will automatically be locked to the safest options, and cannot be changed until they age up. If it’s set to an adult’s date of birth, as mine is, you’ll have to manually configure Privacy and Parental settings.Roblox settings, birthday is cricled.

  5. Step
    5

    Optional: Change the date of birth

    If you want to change the date of birth, use the drop-down boxes to enter the correct month, date and year for your user, then click Save. You can always change an adult date of birth to that of a child, but if you do, it cannot be changed back or access any age-locked content or features until the child ages up.Roblox settings, save button for date of birth is cricled.

  6. Step
    6

    Check Social Networks

    Scroll to the bottom of the page and see if any social networks are currently linked. 13+ accounts can add and make visible social networks. However, I recommend that everyone except streamers and developers with a PR or devlog account keep their socials entirely invisible.

  7. Step
    7

    Disable Social Network visibility

    At the bottom of the Social Networks section, click the pull-down tab marked “Visible to” select “No one”.Pull down shows Roblox social media visibility options

  8. Step
    8

    Click Save

    Click the Save button. A pop-up will inform you that your choice has been saved successfully.Social media save option in roblox

  9. Step
    9

    Select Privacy

    Scroll back up the page and select the Privacy tab at the left of the settings page, or go to https://www.roblox.com/my/account#!/privacyRoblox settings, the Privacy tab is circled

  10. Step
    10

    Check your Contact Settings

    This is where you can see who is allowed to message and interact with your account. I’m going to encourage you to fully disable Roblox’s chat and messaging system, which is appropriate if you have a younger child using your account. Note that, if the age on your account is over 13, you cannot currently set content filtering to the under-13 mode when chat is enabled.Roblox contact settings in Privacy

  11. Step
    11

    Disable Contact

    Click the pull-down menu beneath Contact Settings and select “Off”. This will be auto-saved, with a green “Saved Successfully” bar appearing at the top of the page to inform you of this.Disable contact on Roblox

  12. Step
    12

    Disable private server access

    Further down the page, under “Who can invite me to private servers?”, open the pull-down and select “No one”. If you play together as a family, you may wish to set this to “Friends”, instead.The private server access drop-down on Roblox

  13. Step
    13

    Disable joining

    Under “Who can join me?”, open the pull-down and select “No one”. If you play together as a family, you may wish to set this to “Friends”, instead.The joining drop-down on Roblox

  14. Step
    14

    Disable inventory viewing

    Under “Who can see my inventory?”, open the pull-down and select “No one”.The inventory visibility drop-down on Roblox

  15. Step
    15

    Select Parental Controls

    In the tab bar to the left of this settings page, select Parental Controls.The parental controls tab is circled

  16. Step
    16

    Enable a Parent PIN

    Click the slider button next to where it says “Parent PIN is disabled”.The parental pin slider

  17. Step
    17

    Create a PIN

    Set a four-digit number as your PIN and confirm it in the box below.Create parental pin pop-up

  18. Step
    18

    Click Add

    Click the Add button. With a PIN set, no one who doesn’t have the code number will be able to change the settings on this Roblox account. Save the PIN in a password manager so you don’t forget it.The same pin entry box with the Add button circled

  19. Step
    19

    Click OK

    A box will inform you of this. Click the OK button to clear it.The okay button is cricled in the PIN set set box

  20. Step
    20

    Optional: Enable Account Restrictions

    You can lock Roblox down to all-audiences content by clicking the slider next to Account Restrictions. This will disable direct messaging, which we already disabled in our Privacy settings, and also block a significant chunk of games in the system. It’s a viable choice if you absolutely must leave a younger child unsupervised for a short while, but I generally recommend setting looser restrictions and playing together instead.Account restrictions slider is highlighted

  21. Step
    21

    Enter your PIN

    Because this is a settings change, you’ll be prompted to enter the PIN you just set.Enter pin to approve change on Roblox

  22. Step
    22

    Click Unlock

    Click the Unlock button to change your settings.Unlock with pin box with the Unlock button circled

FAQs

Can I stop my child from buying things on Roblox?

No. It is not possible to restrict, limit or require parental approval for purchases via any of Roblox’s settings, nor to disable the microtransaction system. Your only option is to ensure that no payment cards are linked to any device that a child plays Roblox on so they can’t purchase any of the Robux in-game currency without your involvement.

Can I block a game or experience?

No. You can report inappropriate or abusive content, but you can’t block or allow Roblox experiences on a case-by-base basis. However, experiences are age-gated, so to ensure that a user is exposed to the safest possible content, turn on Account Restrictions (see step 20).

I accidentally changed my age to under-13. Can Roblox help me reset it?

No. Even if you have adult identity documents that you’re prepared to share, Roblox cannot change or reset the age on an under-thirteen account due to legal obligations under the US Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

You might like…

Understanding parental controls and risk on Roblox

Understanding parental controls and risk on Roblox

K.G. Orphanides 11 hours ago
How to stop Google collecting advertising data

How to stop Google collecting advertising data

K.G. Orphanides 1 day ago
How to configure parental controls in Microsoft Family Safety

How to configure parental controls in Microsoft Family Safety

K.G. Orphanides 4 days ago
Five free parental control and content filtering tools you should know about

Five free parental control and content filtering tools you should know about

K.G. Orphanides 1 week ago
How to set up a Windows Family Safety account for a child

How to set up a Windows Family Safety account for a child

K.G. Orphanides 2 weeks ago
How to stop Twitter using your location data on Android

How to stop Twitter using your location data on Android

K.G. Orphanides 2 weeks ago
K.G. Orphanides
By K.G. Orphanides
K.G. Orphanides is a writer and developer whose areas of expertise include internet security, VPNs, Linux for the desktop, small-scale game development, software preservation and computer audio techno…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.