 

How to create and manage an under-13 Roblox account for a child

K.G. Orphanides By K.G. Orphanides

If you’re responsible for a under-thirteen-year-old who’s keen to try Roblox, here’s your guide to creating their account, adding safety and privacy settings, and imposing spending limits.

If you’re securing an existing over-13 account being used by a younger child, see my guide on How to enable parental controls on Roblox 13+ accounts instead. To get an overview of the risks and features of this wildly popular child-oriented gaming ecosystem, first read Understanding parental controls and risk on Roblox.

The Short Version

  1. Go to the Roblox website
  2. Enter a date of birth
  3. Enter a user name
  4. Enter a password
  5. Click Sign up
  6. Click Verify
  7. Prove you’re a human
  8. Check out your new account
  9. Click the gear icon
  10. Click Settings
  11. Add a parent’s email
  12. Enter your email address
  13. Add it
  14. Click OK
  15. Verify the email address
  16. Close the new tab
  17. Log in again if required
  18. Select Privacy
  19. Check your Contact Settings
  20. Disable Contact
  21. Disable private server access
  22. Disable joining
  23. Disable inventory viewing
  24. Select Parental Controls
  25. Enable a Parent PIN
  26. Create a PIN
  27. Click Add
  28. Click OK
  29. Enable Monthly Spend Restrictions
  30. Enter your PIN
  31. Click Unlock
  32. Change the spending limit
  33. Enter a sum
  34. Click Save
  35. Optional: Enable Account Restrictions

  1. Step
    1

    Sign up on the Roblox website

    Go to https://www.roblox.com/ – you should immediately see a Sign-up screen. If you or another family member already have an account, you may have to log out of it first. Enter your child’s date of birth, their desired user name, and create a strong password using your password manager. You can safely ignore the gender field: it’s only there for data collection purposes.Roblox sign-up screen

  2. Step
    2

    Click Sign up

    Check your data and click Sign Up.

  3. Step
    3

    Click Verify

    Click Verify on the challenge pop-up.A verification pop-up

  4. Step
    4

    Prove you’re a human

    Pick the requested cute animal from a selection of six images in the child-friendly captcha alternative. You’ll have to complete this challenge anywhere between three and eight times.A child-friendly captcha

  5. Step
    5

    Check out your new account

    You’ll be logged into the new account. It you check the top right-hand corner, you’ll see <13 next to the account name. This means that the account is automatically subject to restrictions for users under the age of the 13, which won’t be lifted until the account holder ages up. If you want to add further restrictions, read on.The main Roblox interface for a new account

  6. Step
    6

    Click the gear icon

    Click the gear icon at the top right of the screen.A gear icon at top right is cicled

  7. Step
    7

    Click Settings

    Click the Settings option in the menu that appears and the Account Info page will open. You can also go directly to Roblox’s Settings at https://www.roblox.com/my/account#!/infoA settings menu option at top right is circled

  8. Step
    8

    Add a parent’s email

    Click Add Parent’s Email. Doing so will help you manage and recover access to the account in case of emergencies.In the settings menu, the add parent's email link is circled

  9. Step
    9

    Enter your email address

    Type your own email address into the box.Add parent's email pop-up

  10. Step
    10

    Add it

    Click Add Email.The pop-up is filled in, the Add email button is circled

  11. Step
    11

    Click OK

    Click OK on the box informing you that a verification email has been sent.The okay button is circled on an Email address changed pop-up

  12. Step
    12

    Verify the email address

    Open your email client and find the message with the subject that begins Roblox Verification Email. Read the information for parents, then click I Agree, Validate Email.A validation email, with an I Agree button circled

  13. Step
    13

    Close the new tab

    This will open a new browser tab or window to confirm your verification. Close this and return to the window where you’re setting up the new account (at https://web.roblox.com/my/account?nl=true#!/info).A Roblox thank you screen

  14. Step
    14

    Refresh and log in again if required

    Press F5 to refresh the window. You may be logged out at this point. Log back in using the username and password we set up earlier. Verify that you’re a human, as above, if asked. You should be taken directly back to the Settings page.The settings screen, now with the parent's email address

  15. Step
    15

    Select Privacy

    Scroll back up the page and select the Privacy tab at the left of the settings page, or go to https://www.roblox.com/my/account#!/privacyThe same screen, a tab called Privacy is circled

  16. Step
    16

    Check your Contact Settings

    This is where you can see who is allowed to message and interact with your child’s account. Because this account it for an under-thirteen-year-old, content filtering is set to Maximum Filtering. If you want your child to make and talk to friends on Roblox, or play together with friends and family members, leave everything as it is and jump to step 21 in this How-To. If you want to lock everything down, read on.Privacy settings page

  17. Step
    17

    Disable Contact

    Click the pull-down menu beneath Contact Settings and select “Off”. This will be auto-saved, with a green “Saved Successfully” bar appearing at the top of the page to inform you of this.Contact settings menu pull-down, Off is highlighted

  18. Step
    18

    Disable private server access

    Further down the page, under “Who can invite me to private servers?”, open the pull-down and select “No one”. If you play together as a family, you may wish to set this to “Friends”, instead.Who can invite me to private servers pull down, no one is highlighted

  19. Step
    19

    Disable joining

    Under “Who can join me?”, open the pull-down and select “No one”. If you play together as a family, you may wish to set this to “Friends”, instead.Who can invite me to private servers pull down, no one is highlighted

  20. Step
    20

    Disable inventory viewing

    Under “Who can see my inventory?”, open the pull-down and select “No one”.Who can see my inventory pull down, no one is highlighted

  21. Step
    21

    Select Parental Controls

    In the tab bar to the left of this settings page, select Parental Controls.A tab marked Parental Controls is circled

  22. Step
    22

    Enable a Parent PIN

    Click the slider button next to where it says “Parent PIN is disabled”.Parental controls screen, the Parent Pin option is circled

  23. Step
    23

    Create a PIN

    Set a four-digit number as your PIN and confirm it in the box below.The add button is circled on the above pop-up

  24. Step
    24

    Click Add

    Click the Add button. With a PIN set, no one who doesn’t have the code number will be able to change the settings on this Roblox account. Save the PIN in a password manager so you don’t forget it.The add button is circled on the above pop-up

  25. Step
    25

    Click OK

    A box will inform you of this. Click the OK button to clear it.Pop-up reports success in adding pin - OK button is circled

  26. Step
    26

    Enable Monthly Spend Restrictions

    Unlike a over-13 account, you can configure spending restrictions for under-13s. Click on the slider marked “Monthly Spend Restrictions are disabled”.Monthly spend restrictions switch is circled

  27. Step
    27

    Enter your PIN

    Because this is a settings change, you’ll be prompted to enter the PIN you just set.Account pin entry pop-up

  28. Step
    28

    Click Unlock

    Click the Unlock button to change your settings.Unlock button in said pop-up is circled

  29. Step
    29

    Change the spending limit

    The default spending limit is £0. If you want to change that, click the Update button.Update button next to Spending Limit is circled

  30. Step
    30

    Enter a sum

    Decide how much you want to let you child spend every month and enter it in the box.The spending limit field is shown

  31. Step
    31

    Click Save

    Click the Save button. A green bar will briefly appear at the top of the screen to tell you that your changes are saved.Save button next to spending limit field is circled

  32. Step
    32

    Optional: Enable Account Restrictions

    You can lock Roblox down to all-audiences content by clicking the slider next to Account Restrictions. This will disable direct messaging, which we already disabled in our Privacy settings, and also block a significant chunk of games in the system. It’s a good choice for the youngest and most easily distressed of children, but I generally recommend setting looser restrictions and playing together instead.Account restrictions switch is circled

Troubleshooting

How can I block violent games?

It’s impossible to block individual Roblox experiences that you think are inappropriate for your child. However, to ensure that they only see the most locked-down content on the platform, enable account restrictions (see Step 32), which will block most examples of militarism, combat and creepy/horror content.

Why isn’t Roblox accepting my username?

Setting a new username on Roblox can take a while, as there are millions of extant Roblox accounts, and anything that sounds rude, like a real name, or like a place name gets nixxed by Roblox’s privacy protection filter. Your punctuation options are also limited to an underscore. Try adding numbers to the beginning or end if the name you want is taken.

I accidentally set the wrong date of birth – can I change it?

If you accidentally entered an the wrong year, creating an over-13 account for an under-13, you can edit the user’s birthday on the Roblox account settings page. If the wrong age has been set for an under-13, you’re not allowed to change it until they age up to thirteen, due to Roblox’s legal obligations.

