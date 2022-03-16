How to create and manage an under-13 Roblox account for a child

Step

1 Sign up on the Roblox website Go to https://www.roblox.com/ – you should immediately see a Sign-up screen. If you or another family member already have an account, you may have to log out of it first. Enter your child’s date of birth, their desired user name, and create a strong password using your password manager. You can safely ignore the gender field: it’s only there for data collection purposes.

2 Click Sign up Check your data and click Sign Up.

3 Click Verify Click Verify on the challenge pop-up.

4 Prove you’re a human Pick the requested cute animal from a selection of six images in the child-friendly captcha alternative. You’ll have to complete this challenge anywhere between three and eight times.

5 Check out your new account You’ll be logged into the new account. It you check the top right-hand corner, you’ll see <13 next to the account name. This means that the account is automatically subject to restrictions for users under the age of the 13, which won’t be lifted until the account holder ages up. If you want to add further restrictions, read on.

6 Click the gear icon Click the gear icon at the top right of the screen.

7 Click Settings Click the Settings option in the menu that appears and the Account Info page will open. You can also go directly to Roblox’s Settings at https://www.roblox.com/my/account#!/info

8 Add a parent’s email Click Add Parent’s Email. Doing so will help you manage and recover access to the account in case of emergencies.

9 Enter your email address Type your own email address into the box.

10 Add it Click Add Email.

11 Click OK Click OK on the box informing you that a verification email has been sent.

12 Verify the email address Open your email client and find the message with the subject that begins Roblox Verification Email. Read the information for parents, then click I Agree, Validate Email.

13 Close the new tab This will open a new browser tab or window to confirm your verification. Close this and return to the window where you’re setting up the new account (at https://web.roblox.com/my/account?nl=true#!/info).

14 Refresh and log in again if required Press F5 to refresh the window. You may be logged out at this point. Log back in using the username and password we set up earlier. Verify that you’re a human, as above, if asked. You should be taken directly back to the Settings page.

15 Select Privacy Scroll back up the page and select the Privacy tab at the left of the settings page, or go to https://www.roblox.com/my/account#!/privacy

16 This is where you can see who is allowed to message and interact with your child’s account. Because this account it for an under-thirteen-year-old, content filtering is set to Maximum Filtering. If you want your child to make and talk to friends on Roblox, or play together with friends and family members, leave everything as it is and jump to step 21 in this How-To. If you want to lock everything down, read on.

17 Click the pull-down menu beneath Contact Settings and select “Off”. This will be auto-saved, with a green “Saved Successfully” bar appearing at the top of the page to inform you of this.

18 Disable private server access Further down the page, under “Who can invite me to private servers?”, open the pull-down and select “No one”. If you play together as a family, you may wish to set this to “Friends”, instead.

19 Disable joining Under “Who can join me?”, open the pull-down and select “No one”. If you play together as a family, you may wish to set this to “Friends”, instead.

20 Disable inventory viewing Under “Who can see my inventory?”, open the pull-down and select “No one”.

21 Select Parental Controls In the tab bar to the left of this settings page, select Parental Controls.

22 Enable a Parent PIN Click the slider button next to where it says “Parent PIN is disabled”.

23 Create a PIN Set a four-digit number as your PIN and confirm it in the box below.

24 Click Add Click the Add button. With a PIN set, no one who doesn’t have the code number will be able to change the settings on this Roblox account. Save the PIN in a password manager so you don’t forget it.

25 Click OK A box will inform you of this. Click the OK button to clear it.

26 Enable Monthly Spend Restrictions Unlike a over-13 account, you can configure spending restrictions for under-13s. Click on the slider marked “Monthly Spend Restrictions are disabled”.

27 Enter your PIN Because this is a settings change, you’ll be prompted to enter the PIN you just set.

28 Click Unlock Click the Unlock button to change your settings.

29 Change the spending limit The default spending limit is £0. If you want to change that, click the Update button.

30 Enter a sum Decide how much you want to let you child spend every month and enter it in the box.

31 Click Save Click the Save button. A green bar will briefly appear at the top of the screen to tell you that your changes are saved.