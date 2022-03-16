How to create and manage an under-13 Roblox account for a child
If you’re responsible for a under-thirteen-year-old who’s keen to try Roblox, here’s your guide to creating their account, adding safety and privacy settings, and imposing spending limits.
If you’re securing an existing over-13 account being used by a younger child, see my guide on How to enable parental controls on Roblox 13+ accounts instead. To get an overview of the risks and features of this wildly popular child-oriented gaming ecosystem, first read Understanding parental controls and risk on Roblox.
The Short Version
- Go to the Roblox website
- Enter a date of birth
- Enter a user name
- Enter a password
- Click Sign up
- Click Verify
- Prove you’re a human
- Check out your new account
- Click the gear icon
- Click Settings
- Add a parent’s email
- Enter your email address
- Add it
- Click OK
- Verify the email address
- Close the new tab
- Log in again if required
- Select Privacy
- Check your Contact Settings
- Disable Contact
- Disable private server access
- Disable joining
- Disable inventory viewing
- Select Parental Controls
- Enable a Parent PIN
- Create a PIN
- Click Add
- Click OK
- Enable Monthly Spend Restrictions
- Enter your PIN
- Click Unlock
- Change the spending limit
- Enter a sum
- Click Save
- Optional: Enable Account Restrictions
Step
1
Sign up on the Roblox website
Go to https://www.roblox.com/ – you should immediately see a Sign-up screen. If you or another family member already have an account, you may have to log out of it first. Enter your child’s date of birth, their desired user name, and create a strong password using your password manager. You can safely ignore the gender field: it’s only there for data collection purposes.
Step
2
Click Sign up
Check your data and click Sign Up.
Step
3
Click Verify
Click Verify on the challenge pop-up.
Step
4
Prove you’re a human
Pick the requested cute animal from a selection of six images in the child-friendly captcha alternative. You’ll have to complete this challenge anywhere between three and eight times.
Step
5
Check out your new account
You’ll be logged into the new account. It you check the top right-hand corner, you’ll see <13 next to the account name. This means that the account is automatically subject to restrictions for users under the age of the 13, which won’t be lifted until the account holder ages up. If you want to add further restrictions, read on.
Step
6
Click the gear icon
Click the gear icon at the top right of the screen.
Step
7
Click Settings
Click the Settings option in the menu that appears and the Account Info page will open. You can also go directly to Roblox’s Settings at https://www.roblox.com/my/account#!/info
Step
8
Add a parent’s email
Click Add Parent’s Email. Doing so will help you manage and recover access to the account in case of emergencies.
Step
9
Enter your email address
Type your own email address into the box.
Step
10
Add it
Click Add Email.
Step
11
Click OK
Click OK on the box informing you that a verification email has been sent.
Step
12
Verify the email address
Open your email client and find the message with the subject that begins Roblox Verification Email. Read the information for parents, then click I Agree, Validate Email.
Step
13
Close the new tab
This will open a new browser tab or window to confirm your verification. Close this and return to the window where you’re setting up the new account (at https://web.roblox.com/my/account?nl=true#!/info).
Step
14
Refresh and log in again if required
Press F5 to refresh the window. You may be logged out at this point. Log back in using the username and password we set up earlier. Verify that you’re a human, as above, if asked. You should be taken directly back to the Settings page.
Step
15
Select Privacy
Scroll back up the page and select the Privacy tab at the left of the settings page, or go to https://www.roblox.com/my/account#!/privacy
Step
16
Check your Contact Settings
This is where you can see who is allowed to message and interact with your child’s account. Because this account it for an under-thirteen-year-old, content filtering is set to Maximum Filtering. If you want your child to make and talk to friends on Roblox, or play together with friends and family members, leave everything as it is and jump to step 21 in this How-To. If you want to lock everything down, read on.
Step
17
Disable Contact
Click the pull-down menu beneath Contact Settings and select “Off”. This will be auto-saved, with a green “Saved Successfully” bar appearing at the top of the page to inform you of this.
Step
18
Disable private server access
Further down the page, under “Who can invite me to private servers?”, open the pull-down and select “No one”. If you play together as a family, you may wish to set this to “Friends”, instead.
Step
19
Disable joining
Under “Who can join me?”, open the pull-down and select “No one”. If you play together as a family, you may wish to set this to “Friends”, instead.
Step
20
Disable inventory viewing
Under “Who can see my inventory?”, open the pull-down and select “No one”.
Step
21
Select Parental Controls
In the tab bar to the left of this settings page, select Parental Controls.
Step
22
Enable a Parent PIN
Click the slider button next to where it says “Parent PIN is disabled”.
Step
23
Create a PIN
Set a four-digit number as your PIN and confirm it in the box below.
Step
24
Click Add
Click the Add button. With a PIN set, no one who doesn’t have the code number will be able to change the settings on this Roblox account. Save the PIN in a password manager so you don’t forget it.
Step
25
Click OK
A box will inform you of this. Click the OK button to clear it.
Step
26
Enable Monthly Spend Restrictions
Unlike a over-13 account, you can configure spending restrictions for under-13s. Click on the slider marked “Monthly Spend Restrictions are disabled”.
Step
27
Enter your PIN
Because this is a settings change, you’ll be prompted to enter the PIN you just set.
Step
28
Click Unlock
Click the Unlock button to change your settings.
Step
29
Change the spending limit
The default spending limit is £0. If you want to change that, click the Update button.
Step
30
Enter a sum
Decide how much you want to let you child spend every month and enter it in the box.
Step
31
Click Save
Click the Save button. A green bar will briefly appear at the top of the screen to tell you that your changes are saved.
Step
32
Optional: Enable Account Restrictions
You can lock Roblox down to all-audiences content by clicking the slider next to Account Restrictions. This will disable direct messaging, which we already disabled in our Privacy settings, and also block a significant chunk of games in the system. It’s a good choice for the youngest and most easily distressed of children, but I generally recommend setting looser restrictions and playing together instead.
Troubleshooting
It’s impossible to block individual Roblox experiences that you think are inappropriate for your child. However, to ensure that they only see the most locked-down content on the platform, enable account restrictions (see Step 32), which will block most examples of militarism, combat and creepy/horror content.
Setting a new username on Roblox can take a while, as there are millions of extant Roblox accounts, and anything that sounds rude, like a real name, or like a place name gets nixxed by Roblox’s privacy protection filter. Your punctuation options are also limited to an underscore. Try adding numbers to the beginning or end if the name you want is taken.
If you accidentally entered an the wrong year, creating an over-13 account for an under-13, you can edit the user’s birthday on the Roblox account settings page. If the wrong age has been set for an under-13, you’re not allowed to change it until they age up to thirteen, due to Roblox’s legal obligations.