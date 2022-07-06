 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to clean a laptop fan

Mark Tyson By Mark Tyson linkedin Contact via linkedin

Do you suspect your laptop fan is working harder or is noisier than it used to be due to dust build up?

After several months of typical use, it isn’t unusual for laptop cooling fans to start suffering from the effects of dust build-up. Dust can make the fans less effective at cooling, so they will likely have to work harder to cool your CPU, and GPU if you have one. Additionally, dust and fluff can start filling up the vents from which hot air is supposed to be expelled.

In a desktop PC there is quite a lot of room to get in and do some thorough dusting, but laptops are a much more size constrained and delicate form factor.  Therefore, you might be apprehensive about opening up your laptop to get some dusting done, but it isn’t that difficult, just be methodical and careful, and follow our guide below.

Once you are done, your laptop cooling system should breathe free once more – in just 10 minutes or so. Please note that not all laptops allow access to their fans via removing the complete bottom panel, like ours. If in doubt, consult your laptop manual or first-party instructions for inner component access online.

Hardware used

  • A standard modern laptop
  • Precision screwdriver set
  • A microfiber cloth
  • A soft brush
  • A toothpick

Short version

  • Open your laptop and get your cleaning gear together
  • Gently clean very dusty areas with a dry microfibre cloth
  • Use a soft brush to get dust from the fan blades
  • Use a toothpick to remove fluff build-up from vents

  1. Step
    1

    Turn off the laptop and get ready

    Turn off your laptop and unplug everything. Seat yourself at a suitable work surface which won’t scratch your laptop, and turn it over, so you can take off the bottom panel by undoing the various screws and lifting it away.open the laptop

  2. Step
    2

    Check what needs doing

    In our laptop example, that relatively simple act of disassembly revealed everything we needed to see and access. The two fans in the picture take air in from the vents on the underside of the laptop, blow air across a pair of flattened heatpipes which cover the CPU and discrete GPU, and exhaust the hot air out of the back of the laptop at the hinge area.initial state

  3. Step
    3

    Preliminary wipe

    First inspections reveal dusty fans and dusty bottom panel. A quick but careful wipe with a dry microfiber cloth gets rid of most of the surface dust from the panel and fans areas.Initial clean

  4. Step
    4

    Gently brush fan blades

    Look at all that dust and fluff inside the fan blades. We are going to use a spare very soft toothbrush (thanks Holiday Inn) to brush and flick that out. Working your way around the fan brush between each blade from the centre out, dislodging the detritus. It doesn’t become perfect after this, but things are a lot less clogged.brushing the fan blades

  5. Step
    5

    Toothpick dust and fluff from vents, before another wipe, and you are done

    The last major step in the cleaning process was to use a plastic toothpick to brush the vents, where the air from the fan is jettisoned towards the heatpipes. This dislodged a gratifying amount of dusty fluff. Now the fans and cooling vets are more or less dust free, you can give the surfaces one more microfiber wipe before closing everything up and starting up your quieter, cooler running laptop.toothpikcing the vents

FAQs

Can I use compressed air or a vacuum cleaner hose to clean inside the laptop?

Compressed air jets or a vacuum cleaner might be a useful final step of the clean, but you must be very careful with these powerful air movers. Inside your laptop, there are some very delicate parts. So if you feel the need for air jets, be very careful, starting from a distance where the air jet / suction power will be gentler. Use your skill and judgement, but we advise that it isn’t a necessary step for cleaning.

Should I oil the fans, or perhaps add a squirt of WD40?

No, please note that the fan will have an enclosed lubricated bearing and should run its full life without any oil being added by the user. If one day the fans physically wear out, you will have to replace the whole units from the laptop vendor.

How often should I clean the dust from my laptop fans?

If you have noticed some telltale signs that your laptop fans aren’t working as well as they used to (heat, noise), it might be time to take a look. The laptop in the photos was cleaned about a year previously, and not for the first time, and is three or four years old. Prevention is better than cure, but people like to rest laptops on soft furnishings sometimes, and they will suck up a lot of dust quite quickly.

You might like…

How to upgrade laptop RAM

How to upgrade laptop RAM

Mark Tyson 6 days ago
How To Screenshot On Windows

How To Screenshot On Windows

Reece Bithrey 2 months ago
How to create and manage an under-13 Roblox account for a child

How to create and manage an under-13 Roblox account for a child

K.G. Orphanides 4 months ago
How to enable parental controls on Roblox 13+ accounts

How to enable parental controls on Roblox 13+ accounts

K.G. Orphanides 4 months ago
Understanding parental controls and risk on Roblox

Understanding parental controls and risk on Roblox

K.G. Orphanides 4 months ago
How to configure parental controls in Microsoft Family Safety

How to configure parental controls in Microsoft Family Safety

K.G. Orphanides 4 months ago
Mark Tyson
By Mark Tyson linkedin Contact via linkedin
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.