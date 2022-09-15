How to check Battery Health on an iPhone

The state of your battery is of course of great importance to the usability of your mobile phone. Here’s how to quickly check your iPhone’s battery health.

As you probably know, the quality of your battery does actually degrade gradually over time; a year or two into the life of your phone, and you’ll probably have noticed that it doesn’t last as long as it used to do any more. Apple has introduced a feature allowing you to check how strong your battery is, and here’s how you can use it to see how your iPhone’s battery is holding up.

What you’ll need:

We used an iPhone 13, but this method works for the iPhone 6 and all later models as long as they are running iOS 11.3 software or later

The Short Version

Open the Settings app

Scroll to Battery

Tap on Battery Health

Now you can observe the condition of your battery