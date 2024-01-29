Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change your time zone in Windows 11

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

There are numerous time and language-related settings to tweak within Windows 11 but one you might use more frequently if you’re often travelling is your time zone. Here’s how to change it.

Windows 11 includes a lot of customisation settings, from tinkering with how other devices interact with your PC and personalising the look of your machine to modifying privacy and security settings.

But, one which can have a big impact, as some applications rely on it being correctly set, is time zone. It’s extremely simple to change it, so here’s change your time zone in Windows 11.

What you’ll need:

  • A Windows 11 device

The Short Version

  1. Click Start, then Settings
  2. Select Time & language
  3. Click Date & time
  4. Select a time zone
  1. Step
    1

    Click Start, then Settings

    Open Start. Next click Settings from the Pinned menu or search for Settings.Select Settings

  2. Step
    2

    Select Time & language

    From the menu on the left-side, select Time & language.Time and language

  3. Step
    3

    Click Date & time

    From the menu in the center of the page, click on Date & time.Date and time

  4. Step
    4

    Select a time zone

    Within the Time zone section, select your desired time zone from the drop-down menu.Select time zone

Troubleshooting

How can I stop Windows 11 setting your time zone automatically?

Your Windows 11 machine may set your time zone automatically but it sometimes gets it wrong, so you may prefer to set it yourself. If so, just head to the Date & time menu, then toggle Set the time zone automatically off.

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

