How to change your time zone in Windows 11

There are numerous time and language-related settings to tweak within Windows 11 but one you might use more frequently if you’re often travelling is your time zone. Here’s how to change it.

Windows 11 includes a lot of customisation settings, from tinkering with how other devices interact with your PC and personalising the look of your machine to modifying privacy and security settings.

But, one which can have a big impact, as some applications rely on it being correctly set, is time zone. It’s extremely simple to change it, so here’s change your time zone in Windows 11.

What you’ll need:

A Windows 11 device

The Short Version

Click Start, then Settings Select Time & language Click Date & time Select a time zone

Step

1 Click Start, then Settings Open Start. Next click Settings from the Pinned menu or search for Settings. Step

2 Select Time & language From the menu on the left-side, select Time & language. Step

3 From the menu in the center of the page, click on Date & time. Step

4 Select a time zone Within the Time zone section, select your desired time zone from the drop-down menu.