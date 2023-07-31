How to change your name on Zoom
Whether you’re getting set for an interview and it’s time you change your silly Zoom pub quiz name to something more serious or you just fancy a change, you might be wondering how to change your name on Zoom. Here’s how.
Zoom exploded in popularity a few years ago when working from home became a necessity for many. No matter how long you’ve spent in Zoom meetings, you probably haven’t had the need to delve deep into the settings, and we’re here to help with that.
One of the more frequent changes you may want to make is to your display name, especially if you switch between meetings with colleagues and meetings with mates. This is our clear and concise guide on how to change your name on Zoom.
What you’ll need:
- A Zoom account
- A web browser
The Short Version
- Head to the Zoom website
- Log into the Zoom website
- Open the Profile page
- Select Edit
- Enter a new Display Name and click Save
Step
1
Head to the Zoom website
Rather than in the app, you need to go to the Zoom website to change your name.
Step
2
Click Sign In
Select “Sign In” in the top right corner.
Step
3
Log into the Zoom website
You’ll be taken to a sign in page. Log in using your Zoom account, or third-party login.
Step
4
Open the Profile page
Now you’ve in your account, select “Profile” from the menu on the left side of the page.
Step
5
Select Edit
On the Profile page, select Edit to the right side of your name.
Step
6
Enter a new Display Name and click Save
Type your new desired Display Name into the field. Then, click Save.