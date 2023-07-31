Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change your name on Zoom

Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Whether you’re getting set for an interview and it’s time you change your silly Zoom pub quiz name to something more serious or you just fancy a change, you might be wondering how to change your name on Zoom. Here’s how.

Zoom exploded in popularity a few years ago when working from home became a necessity for many. No matter how long you’ve spent in Zoom meetings, you probably haven’t had the need to delve deep into the settings, and we’re here to help with that.

One of the more frequent changes you may want to make is to your display name, especially if you switch between meetings with colleagues and meetings with mates. This is our clear and concise guide on how to change your name on Zoom.

What you’ll need:

  • A Zoom account
  • A web browser

The Short Version

  • Head to the Zoom website
  • Log into the Zoom website
  • Open the Profile page
  • Select Edit
  • Enter a new Display Name and click Save
  1. Step
    1

    Head to the Zoom website

    Rather than in the app, you need to go to the Zoom website to change your name.Head to Zoom website

  2. Step
    2

    Click Sign In

    Select “Sign In” in the top right corner.Click Sign In on the Zoom website

  3. Step
    3

    Log into the Zoom website

    You’ll be taken to a sign in page. Log in using your Zoom account, or third-party login.Sign in to Zoom website

  4. Step
    4

    Open the Profile page

    Now you’ve in your account, select “Profile” from the menu on the left side of the page.Click Profile on Zoom account page

  5. Step
    5

    Select Edit

    On the Profile page, select Edit to the right side of your name.Click Edit on Zoom profile page

  6. Step
    6

    Enter a new Display Name and click Save

    Type your new desired Display Name into the field. Then, click Save.Edit your Zoom display name

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

