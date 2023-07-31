Whether you’re getting set for an interview and it’s time you change your silly Zoom pub quiz name to something more serious or you just fancy a change, you might be wondering how to change your name on Zoom. Here’s how.

Zoom exploded in popularity a few years ago when working from home became a necessity for many. No matter how long you’ve spent in Zoom meetings, you probably haven’t had the need to delve deep into the settings, and we’re here to help with that.

One of the more frequent changes you may want to make is to your display name, especially if you switch between meetings with colleagues and meetings with mates. This is our clear and concise guide on how to change your name on Zoom.

What you’ll need:

A Zoom account

A web browser

The Short Version

Head to the Zoom website

Log into the Zoom website

Open the Profile page

Select Edit

Enter a new Display Name and click Save

