How to change the font size on iPhone

Here is the easiest way to change the font size on your iPhone.

While the standard font size on the iPhone will be fine for a lot of people, some may find that the text is too small or even too large for them, making it much more difficult to read any incoming messages or notifications.

That’s why it’s so handy that Apple introduced a feature that allows users to change the font size on their iPhone with ease. Keep reading to find out how you can change the font size on your phone in just a few simple steps.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13 Pro running iOS 15

The Short Version

Open up Settings

Click on Accessibility

Press Display & Text Size

Press on Larger Text

Click the Larger Accessibility Sizes button

Alter the text as you see fit

Step

Open up Settings Unlock your iPhone and click on the Settings app. It is grey and looks like a cog.

Click on Accessibility Once in Settings, find and click on the Accessibility button, it has a small blue logo next to it.

Press Display & Text Size Click on the Display & Text Size button. It has a blue logo next to it.

Press on Larger Text Once in the Display & Text Size setting, click on the button that says Larger Text, it lives near the top of the screen.

Click the Larger Accessibility Sizes button Turn on the Larger Accessibility Sizes button. This will ensure that apps that support Dynamic Type, such as the Notes, Messages, Calendar and Contacts app, will adjust to your preferred reading size.

6 Alter the text as you see fit Next, use the slider at the bottom of the screen to adjust the size of the font to your preferred size. You can toggle this as much as you want and you can always change it afterwards.