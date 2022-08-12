 large image

How to change the font size on iPhone

Here is the easiest way to change the font size on your iPhone.

While the standard font size on the iPhone will be fine for a lot of people, some may find that the text is too small or even too large for them, making it much more difficult to read any incoming messages or notifications.

That’s why it’s so handy that Apple introduced a feature that allows users to change the font size on their iPhone with ease. Keep reading to find out how you can change the font size on your phone in just a few simple steps.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open up Settings
  • Click on Accessibility
  • Press Display & Text Size
  • Press on Larger Text
  • Click the Larger Accessibility Sizes button
  • Alter the text as you see fit

  1. Step
    1

    Open up Settings

    Unlock your iPhone and click on the Settings app. It is grey and looks like a cog. The Settings app in iOS

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Accessibility

    Once in Settings, find and click on the Accessibility button, it has a small blue logo next to it. The Accessibility button in iOS settings

  3. Step
    3

    Press Display & Text Size

    Click on the Display & Text Size button. It has a blue logo next to it.The Display and Text button on iOS

  4. Step
    4

    Press on Larger Text

    Once in the Display & Text Size setting, click on the button that says Larger Text, it lives near the top of the screen. The larger text button on iOS in settings

  5. Step
    5

    Click the Larger Accessibility Sizes button

    Turn on the Larger Accessibility Sizes button. This will ensure that apps that support Dynamic Type, such as the Notes, Messages, Calendar and Contacts app, will adjust to your preferred reading size. The large accessibility button on iOS

  6. Step
    6

    Alter the text as you see fit

    Next, use the slider at the bottom of the screen to adjust the size of the font to your preferred size. You can toggle this as much as you want and you can always change it afterwards. The large text slider on iOS

FAQs

Can I change my text size?

Yes, you can toggle the font size as much as you want.

What does the Larger Accessibility Sizes button do?

Clicking this button ensures that apps that support Dynamic Type will support your preferred text size. These apps include Messages, Notes, Calendar, Settings and Notes, among others.

