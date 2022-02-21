 large image

How To Change your MacBook Name

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer

Giving your Mac a recognisable name can be a useful feature for the sake of convenience, especially for tasks such as sharing files between your devices.

Luckily, the process is pretty simple, and we’re here to take you through it whether you’re using a MacBook, Mac Mini or iMac. Here’s everything you need to know.

Hardware used

The Short Version

  1. Open System Preferences
  2. Select Sharing
  3. Enter name in the ‘Computer Name’ box

  1. Step
    1

    Open System Preferences

    The first stage in this process is to open System Preferences. This can be done in a couple of ways.

    You can simply navigate to the gear icon along your Dock, and click on it to open.

    Or, you can go to the Apple logo in top left corner and click it to bring up a drop-down menu. From there, click ‘System Preferences’ to open it.

  2. Step
    2

    Select Sharing

    Once you’ve opened System Preferences, it’s a case of clicking on Sharing, which you should find near the bottom of the menu screen, within the same section as the Display settings, Sidecar and the Date & Time settings.

  3. Step
    3

    Enter name in the ‘Computer Name’ box

    At the top of the menu, there’s a box where you can input your new name for your Mac, and you can call it anything you fancy. To confirm the name change, press Enter, or click anywhere outside the original menu.

FAQs

What should I name my Mac?

You can call your Mac anything, but we recommend making it personable and recognisable. If you’re going to be sharing files a lot via AirDrop for instance, you want to make your name stand out from the list so you know that it’s yours and don’t accidentally send files to the wrong person.

Reece Bithrey
By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Freelance Reviews Writer
Reece has been writing for Trusted Reviews since June 2019 on a freelance basis thanks to a few day's work experience. In particular, he covers all things peripherals, be it mechanical keyboards with …
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.