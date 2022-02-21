How To Change your MacBook Name

Giving your Mac a recognisable name can be a useful feature for the sake of convenience, especially for tasks such as sharing files between your devices.

Luckily, the process is pretty simple, and we’re here to take you through it whether you’re using a MacBook, Mac Mini or iMac. Here’s everything you need to know.

Hardware used

2020 13-inch MacBook Pro

macOS Big Sur

The Short Version

Open System Preferences Select Sharing Enter name in the ‘Computer Name’ box