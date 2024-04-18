How to change lid close settings on Windows laptops

Is your Windows 11 laptop not acting as you’d like when closing the lid? Thankfully, you can change that. Here’s how simple guide on just what to do.

If you’re a regular laptop user, you probably open and close your machine multiple times a day. But, not all actions are created equal when it comes to how your laptop responds to this. Do you want it to go to sleep, shut down or do nothing at all? This is our guide on how to change these lid-related modes.

What you’ll need

A Windows 11 laptop

The Short Version

Open Control Panel Click Hardware and Sound Select Change what the power buttons do Modify “when I close the lid” settings

Step

1 Open Control Panel Head to Control Panel. You can do this by opening your Start menu and searching for it. Step

2 Click Hardware and Sound Now that you’ve opened the Control Panel, select the Hardware and Sound option. Step

3 Select Change what the power buttons do From the Hardware and Sound menu, and underneath the Power Options section, choose Change what the power buttons do. Step

4 Modify “when I close the lid” settings You’re now in the right place and you can tweak what happens when you close the lid depending on whether it is on battery or plugged into power. You can choose between Sleep, Do Nothing, Hibernate and Shut Down. Once you’ve made the changes, click Save changes.