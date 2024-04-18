Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change lid close settings on Windows laptops

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Is your Windows 11 laptop not acting as you’d like when closing the lid? Thankfully, you can change that. Here’s how simple guide on just what to do.

If you’re a regular laptop user, you probably open and close your machine multiple times a day. But, not all actions are created equal when it comes to how your laptop responds to this. Do you want it to go to sleep, shut down or do nothing at all? This is our guide on how to change these lid-related modes.

What you’ll need

  • A Windows 11 laptop

The Short Version

  1. Open Control Panel
  2. Click Hardware and Sound
  3. Select Change what the power buttons do
  4. Modify “when I close the lid” settings
  1. Step
    1

    Open Control Panel

    Head to Control Panel. You can do this by opening your Start menu and searching for it.open control panel

  2. Step
    2

    Click Hardware and Sound

    Now that you’ve opened the Control Panel, select the Hardware and Sound option.Hardware and Sound

  3. Step
    3

    Select Change what the power buttons do

    From the Hardware and Sound menu, and underneath the Power Options section, choose Change what the power buttons do.Change what power buttons do

  4. Step
    4

    Modify “when I close the lid” settings

    You’re now in the right place and you can tweak what happens when you close the lid depending on whether it is on battery or plugged into power. You can choose between Sleep, Do Nothing, Hibernate and Shut Down. Once you’ve made the changes, click Save changes.Modify lid settings

Troubleshooting

What happens when I close my laptop lid on Windows 11?

By default, closing your laptop lid on Windows 11 will cause your device to go into “Sleep” mode. It will awaken when you open the lid. This is the case whether your laptop is plugged into power or on battery.

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism.

This is a test error message with some extra words