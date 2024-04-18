How to change lid close settings on Windows laptops
Is your Windows 11 laptop not acting as you’d like when closing the lid? Thankfully, you can change that. Here’s how simple guide on just what to do.
If you’re a regular laptop user, you probably open and close your machine multiple times a day. But, not all actions are created equal when it comes to how your laptop responds to this. Do you want it to go to sleep, shut down or do nothing at all? This is our guide on how to change these lid-related modes.
What you’ll need
- A Windows 11 laptop
The Short Version
- Open Control Panel
- Click Hardware and Sound
- Select Change what the power buttons do
- Modify “when I close the lid” settings
Step
1
Open Control Panel
Head to Control Panel. You can do this by opening your Start menu and searching for it.
Step
2
Click Hardware and Sound
Now that you’ve opened the Control Panel, select the Hardware and Sound option.
Step
3
Select Change what the power buttons do
From the Hardware and Sound menu, and underneath the Power Options section, choose Change what the power buttons do.
Step
4
Modify “when I close the lid” settings
You’re now in the right place and you can tweak what happens when you close the lid depending on whether it is on battery or plugged into power. You can choose between Sleep, Do Nothing, Hibernate and Shut Down. Once you’ve made the changes, click Save changes.
Troubleshooting
By default, closing your laptop lid on Windows 11 will cause your device to go into “Sleep” mode. It will awaken when you open the lid. This is the case whether your laptop is plugged into power or on battery.