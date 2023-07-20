How to change Alexa’s voice on an Amazon Echo

Most people who own an Amazon Echo stick with the default voice of Alexa, unaware that it’s possible to swap it for something else.

Amazon allows you to pick between masculine and feminine voices, as well as changing the accent to American, British, Canadian, Australian or Indian. You even get the option to change the speed of Alexa’s voice, just in case you find her/him hard to follow, or would rather speed up communication.

It’s possible to ask Alexa via voice commands to change her/his voice, but this process isn’t so convenient if you want to switch to a specific voice or accent. In order to help out, we’ve created this guide to change Alexa’s voice via the smartphone app. So keep on reading to find out how to do it in seven easy steps.

What you’ll need

Amazon Echo

Smartphone with Alexa app installed

The Short Version

Open Amazon Alexa app Click on Devices Select Echo & Alexa Select your Echo device Click on Settings via cog icon Scroll down to Alexa’s voice. Press it Choose your Echo’s new Alexa voice

Step

1 Open Amazon Alexa app This should be the same app you used to set up Alexa in the first place.

Step

2 Click on Devices You should find the option at the bottom of your screen. Step

3 Select Echo & Alexa This should be located in the top-left corner with an icon of a rectangular Echo speaker.

Step

4 Select your Echo device You should see a list of all the Alexa-connected devices you’ve registered to your account. Choose the Echo speaker that you want to change Alexa’s voice for. Step

5 Click on Settings via cog icon In the top-right corner of the app, you should see a cog icon. Click this to access your speaker’s settings. Step

6 Scroll down to Alexa’s voice. Press it Scroll down the settings page until you find the option: Alexa’s voice.

Step

7 Choose your Echo’s new Alexa voice You’ll now be able to tweak Alexa’ voice. The number 1 generally signifies a feminine voice, while 2 signifies a masculine voice. Adjusting the slider at the top will either increase or decrease the speed of Alexa’s voice. There’s no need to hit a confirm button to apply these new settings.