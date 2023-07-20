Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to change Alexa’s voice on an Amazon Echo

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Most people who own an Amazon Echo stick with the default voice of Alexa, unaware that it’s possible to swap it for something else. 

Amazon allows you to pick between masculine and feminine voices, as well as changing the accent to American, British, Canadian, Australian or Indian. You even get the option to change the speed of Alexa’s voice, just in case you find her/him hard to follow, or would rather speed up communication. 

It’s possible to ask Alexa via voice commands to change her/his voice, but this process isn’t so convenient if you want to switch to a specific voice or accent. In order to help out, we’ve created this guide to change Alexa’s voice via the smartphone app. So keep on reading to find out how to do it in seven easy steps. 

What you’ll need

The Short Version

  1. Open Amazon Alexa app
  2. Click on Devices
  3. Select Echo & Alexa
  4. Select your Echo device 
  5. Click on Settings via cog icon
  6. Scroll down to Alexa’s voice. Press it
  7. Choose your Echo’s new Alexa voice
  1. Step
    1

    Open Amazon Alexa app

    This should be the same app you used to set up Alexa in the first place.
    How to change Alexa voice

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Devices

    You should find the option at the bottom of your screen.How to change Alexa voice

  3. Step
    3

    Select Echo & Alexa

    This should be located in the top-left corner with an icon of a rectangular Echo speaker.
    How to change Alexa voice

  4. Step
    4

    Select your Echo device 

    You should see a list of all the Alexa-connected devices you’ve registered to your account. Choose the Echo speaker that you want to change Alexa’s voice for.How to change Alexa voice

  5. Step
    5

    Click on Settings via cog icon

    In the top-right corner of the app, you should see a cog icon. Click this to access your speaker’s settings. How to change Alexa voice

  6. Step
    6

    Scroll down to Alexa’s voice. Press it

    Scroll down the settings page until you find the option: Alexa’s voice.
    How to change Alexa voice

  7. Step
    7

    Choose your Echo’s new Alexa voice

    You’ll now be able to tweak Alexa’ voice. The number 1 generally signifies a feminine voice, while 2 signifies a masculine voice. Adjusting the slider at the top will either increase or decrease the speed of Alexa’s voice. There’s no need to hit a confirm button to apply these new settings. How to change Alexa voice

Troubleshooting

Can I ask Alexa to change her voice via voice commands?

Yes, it is possible to ask Alexa directly. But instead of letting you pick from a list, Alexa will demo a random voice, and ask for your approval. This makes the process a little more arduos compared to using the Amazon Alexa app.

Can I give Alexa the voice of a celebrity?

Alexa does not support celebrity voices in the UK. In the US, you can activate voices for the likes of Samuel L Jackson for a $5 charge.

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

