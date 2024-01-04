How to watch Samsung’s CES 2024 press conference

Samsung will hold its customary press conference immediately preceding the start of CES 2024. Here’s the lowdown on when it’s happening, how you can watch it, and what you should expect to see.

This year’s Consumer Electronics Show, or CES 2024, will take place in Las Vegas from January 9 to January 12. However, you can expect the major announcements to be made in advance of the show, if they haven’t already.

Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung’s keynote address.

How to watch Samsung’s CES press conference

Once again, Samsung will hold its press conference on the eve of CES, and this year that means on January 8 at 5pm EST. That’s 10pm GMT.

The event will take place from the South Pacific Ballroom, North Convention Center, Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas.

Samsung already has a YouTube video up and running, ready to go live for the event. Alternatively, you can follow along on the Samsung Newsroom page.

What to expect from Samsung’s CES press conference

Samsung Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of DX (Device eXperience) Division Jong-Hee Han will present the press conference, which this year has the theme ‘AI for All: Connectivity in the Age of AI’.

Expect the themes of the event to include LG’s shift in focus to becoming a ‘Smart Life Solution Company’, as announced at Future Vision 2030 in July. To that end, you can expect a big focus on AI, and how the company will be leveraging it for its 2024 products and beyond.

So what can we expect to see? The first thing to note is what we won’t be seeing. With a dedicated Unpacked event scheduled for a week or so later on January 17, don’t expect to Samsung’s CES 2024 press conference to do anything but reference the AI potential of the Galaxy S24 range.

Samsung has confirmed that it will be introducing its newest kitchen products, applications and features, with a particular focus on AI and its SmartThings smart home platform. This will include the 2024 Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator with AI Family Hub, the Anyplace Induction Cooktop, and an enhanced Samsung Food service.

We also know that Samsung will showcase a new AI-driven vacuum cleaner lineup at CES 2024, led by the Bespoke Jet Bot Combo robot cleaner.

Otherwise, Samsung has already pre-announced some of the products that will be on show at CES 2024. These include the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 and G6 gaming monitors, which have mostly dropped the signature curve.

Stay tuned for more on Samsung’s CES 2024 offering over the coming days.