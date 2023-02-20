How to fix the Nespresso Vertuo capsule not recognised error

The Nespresso Vertuo system is one of the best capsule systems, particularly as it adjusts the brew based on the barcode on the side of a capsule.

It’s all very clever, but can lead to a problem where a Nespresso machine can’t recognise a capsule. It’s happened to our Nespresso Vertuo Next machine.

Fortunately, it’s usually not too difficult to fix and highlights the importance of regular maintenance, such as descaling a Nespresso machine.

What you’ll need:

Any Nespresso Vertuo machine: we used the Nespresso Vertuo Next.

A cleaning cloth.

