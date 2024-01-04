How to watch Sony’s CES 2024 press conference

Like a number of its big tech rivals, Sony is set to hold a press conference on the eve of CES 2024 next week. Here’s everything we know so far about it.

We’re just days away from CES 2024, the biggest consumer electronics show of the year and a real tone setter for the entire industry. As you’d expect, Sony will be a major contributor.

To kick things off, Sony is planning to hold a press conference. Here’s what you need to know on when it will take place and how you can watch it, as well as a few predictions on what to expect.

How to watch Sony’s CES press conference

Sony has confirmed that it will hold a press conference immediately before the commencement of CES on January 8 at 5pm PST. That’s 1am GMT, so it’s going to be a late one for UK and European fans.

The event will take place at Sony’s main booth (#21800 if you’re wondering) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Samsung will be streaming the event from its official YouTube channel, and it already has the video page up if you want to sign up for a notification.

Alternatively, you’ll ve able to watch the even directly on the Sony Square website.

What to expect from Sony’s CES press conference

Sony is keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to the specifics on its CES 2024 offering, at least compared to rivals Samsung and LG.

The aforementioned Sony Square website mentions a theme of “Powering Creativity with Technology”, along with images of a Sony video camera and a set of Sony headphones being used in professional settings. It’s probably a safe bet that there’ll be new product announcements in both categories here.

Interestingly, there’s also a PlayStation VR headset being wielded by the Ghostbusters logo, hinting at a likely VR tie-in announcement. The company demonstrated its PSVR2 headset at last year’s event, as well as revealing its accessibility controller, so there should be some interest for gamers here.

Elsewhere, the Sony press conference announcement is mostly given over to running through the company’s lengthy history with the Consumer Electronics Show.

One other thing Sony has explicitly given away here, however, is that “Sony Honda Mobility will join us on the stage”. Sony Honda Mobility is the name given to the joint venture between Sony and Honda, which is expected to yield an electric car by 2026.

At last year’s event, Sony Honda Mobility announced a new electric vehicle prototype called the Afeela, so expect to hear more about their EV plans come January 8.