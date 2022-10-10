 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to make chips in an air fryer

David Ludlow By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor

The air fryer has been something of a revolution, cooking food faster and cheaper than in an oven. Yet, for everyone that loves it, there are a bunch of people who hate the results and say that an air fryer can’t compete with a deep-fat fryer.

Truth is, the two cooking methods are completely different, and getting the right results in an air fryer mean cooking in a slightly different way, as our guide on how to use an air fryer demonstrates. Here, we’re going into the detail of how to cook fresh chips: it’s the recipe that we use when we test air fryers.

There are loads of different recipes online, and each will give you slightly different results. Our best advice is to use this as a guide and adapt it to suit your needs.

First, a word on potatoes. To make chips you need large starchy potatoes: these have a soft texture that will give you that crispy coating and fluffy interior. Our favourite chip potatoes are Désirée (the red ones) but look for King Edward or Maris Piper if you can’t find these.

What you’ll need

The short version

  • Peel and cut the potatoes
  • Add chips to water and parboil
  • Add oil
  • Shake the chips
  • Add chips to a pre-heated air fryer
  • Shake while cooking
  • Serve up

  1. Step
    1

    Peel and cut the potatoes

    Your first job is to peel and slice the potatoes. How thick you go will depend on the results you want. We find that a slightly thinner cut for fries works best, but go fatter if you prefer the look of a chunky chip. We cut the potato into slices the width we want and then cut down the slices into long chips. Cut up as many potatoes as you need to make the right number of chips.

    Air fryers work best when there’s a single layer of food, but don’t go beyond any max fill marks on your air fryer or you’ll get poor results; sometimes you have to cook in batches. That’s the same as using a regular deep-fat fryer at home, so it shouldn’t be an issue.Slice pototoes to make chips

  2. Step
    2

    Add chips to water and parboil

    At the minimum, sliced potatoes should be soaked in water for at least 20 minutes. This removes some of the starch, to give crispier results. At this point, you can save time and just rinse and pat dry the chips with kitchen towel, skipping to the oil stage (step 3). However, we prefer to par-boil our chips first.

    Bring a large pan of water to a boil, and then simmer for five minutes before draining the pan. Boiling the chips helps pre-cook them, softening the potatoes up for that fluffy interior.Add cut chips to water and parboil

  3. Step
    3

    Add oil

    Around three tablespoons of oil is good for cooking in an air fryer, either measured out or, once you get the hang of it, free-poured. Any regular cooking oil will do, as long as it has a high ignition point. Don’t use olive oil.Add oil to parboiled chips

  4. Step
    4

    Shake the chips

    Air fryers need evenly coated food to get the best results. We find the best way to do that is to shake the oil-covered chips in the pan, with the lid on. Shaking roughs up the edges, too, giving a better finish to the chips. Don’t be too vigorous, or you can shake your chips to bits.Shake parboiled chips in oil

  5. Step
    5

    Add chips to a pre-heated air fryer

    Let your air fryer pre-heat to 200°C with a timer set for 20 minutes. Once it hits temperature, pour in the chips and spread them out as evenly as possible. At this point, it may look a bit like a soggy mess, but don’t worry, as the cooking process starts, the chips will crisp up and separate. Shake parboiled chips in oil

  6. Step
    6

    Shake while cooking

    Air fryers work best when hot air is circulated evenly around food. This means you need to shake your food through cooking to move it around, or you won’t get even results. Two to three times during the cooking process should do it. If your air fryer has a handle on the basket, shaking is easy; if not, like ours, you can use oven gloves or tongs. 

    Make sure the food is cooking evenly, and stop the cook when they look done; if the chips haven’t cooked properly, then up the cooking time. Sometimes, we’ll finish off at our air fryer’s hottest temperature (240°C) for the last couple of minutes.Shake chips in air fryer

  7. Step
    7

    Serve up

    At the end of the cooking time, you’ll have a delicious portion of chips, crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside. After serving, add any seasoning and condiments that you want, and enjoy.Final chips in air fryer

FAQs

Can you use any potatoes?

Technically, yes, but you’ll get very different results. Waxy potatoes won’t work very well and tend to go harder and lack the fluffy interior that you get with starchy potatoes.

Should I season my chips before cooking them?

Some people suggest adding salt, pepper or paprika before cooking; we don’t bother and use oil only.

You might like…

How to use an air fryer

How to use an air fryer

Esat Dedezade 5 months ago
Best air fryer 2022: Top choices for healthier frying

Best air fryer 2022: Top choices for healthier frying

David Ludlow 9 months ago

David Ludlow
By David Ludlow linkedin Contact via linkedin
Home Technology Editor
Starting life on the consumer PC press back in 1998, David has been at the forefront of technology for the past 20 years. He has edited Computer Shopper and Expert Reviews, and once wrote a book on ho…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.