How to add a signature in Google Docs

More people are working on their laptops than ever before thanks to the rising popularity of hybrid working. Due to this, more companies are going paperless and opting to communicate using online services.

If you frequently use Google Docs and want to start adding your signature to certain documents, then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be walking you through the process in this simple step-by-step guide.

Here is how you can create your own digital signature in Google Docs in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

Access to Google Docs

A desktop/laptop, phone or tablet

The Short Version

Open a page in Google Docs

Click Insert

Go to Drawing

Click on New

Click on Scribble

Draw your signature

Click Save

Move your signature as needed