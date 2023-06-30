Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to add a signature in Google Docs

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

More people are working on their laptops than ever before thanks to the rising popularity of hybrid working. Due to this, more companies are going paperless and opting to communicate using online services. 

If you frequently use Google Docs and want to start adding your signature to certain documents, then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be walking you through the process in this simple step-by-step guide. 

Here is how you can create your own digital signature in Google Docs in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need: 

  • Access to Google Docs
  • A desktop/laptop, phone or tablet

The Short Version 

  • Open a page in Google Docs
  • Click Insert
  • Go to Drawing
  • Click on New
  • Click on Scribble
  • Draw your signature
  • Click Save
  • Move your signature as needed

  1. Step
    1

    Open a page in Google Docs

    Make sure you are logged into your Google account. Open up a page in Google Docs. Open Google Docs

  2. Step
    2

    Click Insert

    From the top menu, click on the Insert button. Click on Insert

  3. Step
    3

    Go to Drawing

    Scroll down to the Drawing button. Go to Drawing

  4. Step
    4

    Click on New

    Select New from the drop-down menu. Click on New

  5. Step
    5

    Click on Scribble

    Click on the small arrow in the top menu and select Scribble from the drop-down menu.Go to Scribble

  6. Step
    6

    Draw your signature

    Draw your signature. This can be done with a mouse, stylus or your finger, provided that you have a touchscreen device. You can edit your signature’s line and weight if needed.Enter your signature

  7. Step
    7

    Click Save

    Once you are happy with your signature, press the Save button. Enter your signature

  8. Step
    8

    Move your signature as needed

    You can move your signature around the screen or copy it into different Google Docs as needed. Place it on the page

Troubleshooting

Can I copy and paste my signature in Google Docs?

Yes, you can keep your signature saved in a Google Docs page and copy and paste it into other Doc files as needed.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

