Key Specifications 6.7-inch 1080 x 2400 display

48MP camera

6/8GB RAM

4500mAh battery

5G

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G joins the Galaxy Note 10 Plus and Galaxy S10 5G in the Korean brand’s next-gen data connection line. Here at IFA 2019 we got a first look at the most affordable way to get 5G from Samsung.

5G in the UK has grown surprisingly fast. One of the main barriers to entry though is the currently available handsets are expensive flagship options. With the A90 5G Samsung is hoping to offer a slightly more ‘affordable’ option to those wanting to get into 5G early.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G price and release date

You can already bag the A90 5G in Korea and a UK release will follow at the start of October with a price-tag of €749. No US or UK prices have been revealed yet.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Specs and Display – Large screen, big battery and plenty of power

While the Galaxy A90 5G doesn’t pack quite the power you’d find on the Note 10, it’s not far off. There’s a Snapdragon 855 chipset powering the device paired with either 6 or 8GB of RAM depending on which model you choose. That’s a lot more power than you’d normally find in a phone in the A-series.

If you felt the Note 10 Plus was too big then the A90 5G probably isn’t for you. The 6.7-inch display is massive and as the bezel is slightly wider than Samsung’s sleeker Note series it does feel like a much bigger phone overall.

The screen itself is really good and that’s hardly a surprise as Samsung’s phones constantly have some of the best displays going. Like the brand’s flagship phones, this has an AMOLED panel with punchy colours and deep saturation, along with 2400 x 1080 resolution.

The bright lights of the IFA 2019 showroom wasn’t an ideal testing ground for judging a display but I was still impressed by this.

Samsung has used a variety of notches in its phones this year. We’ve had a pop-up camera on the A80, centrally situated hole punch on the Note 10 and the pill-shaped version on the S10 Plus. With the A90 Samsung has used arguably the most popular 2019 notch in the form of a dewdrop style. This juts out slightly from the of the screen and hides the front camera.

To go with that big screen you’ve got a big battery. There’s a 4500mAh cell sitting inside the A90 and that should lead to some impressive stamina, even with the extra juice required for the 5G smarts. There’s a 25w charger for juicing it up but no wireless charging which is a bit of a shame.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Design – A typical Samsung look

To be completely honest the A90 5G isn’t the most visually unique phone. It lacks the high-end finish of the Note 10 and doesn’t try to do anything particularly different.

It feels nice to hold – though I wouldn’t recommend this to anyone who doesn’t like big phones – thanks to rounded sides. It also feels quite light thanks to the plastic body.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Camera – Plenty more megapixels than the Note 10 Plus

Like many other phones this year from the likes of OnePlus, Xiaomi and Nokia, the A90 5G has a main 48-megapixel sensor headlining its triple-camera array. Those other two cameras consist of a 5MP sensor for depth and 8MP ultra-wide snapper. It’s a versatile setup that should produce some good shots.

Flip the phone over and you’ve got a 32MP camera on the front for selfies.

Trying to test a phone’s camera abilities in a demo room is never ideal and I will need a lot more time with this phone to see how it shapes up to the strong competition. What was obvious though was how quickly the camera opened and focussed on a moving subject. There are also a load of camera modes to spice up your snaps.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G – Early Verdict

It’s not exactly cheap, but if you want to jump on the 5G bandwagon with Samsung and aren’t willing to spend the big bucks on the Note 10 Plus then this could very well be the next best option.

