How to get Disney Plus on a smart TV

Disney Plus is available to download in the UK. Here’s how you get the video streaming service on the TV of your choice

Related: Disney Plus (UK) review

How to get Disney Plus on smart TVs

The list of compatible TVs includes LG, Roku, Samsung and Android TVs.

Disney+ supports Samsung Tizen TVs from 2016 onwards. Search for it in the App section, and it should be found there. The app is not supported by older Samsung TVs that use the Orsay OS.

If you have an LG TV from 2016 onwards, or one with WebOS 3.0 onwards, you can access the Disney+ app through the LG Content Store. LG TV support Dolby Vision, so you’ll be able to view content in the best quality possible.

Roku TV is also supported, which is great for those with the rather good Hisense Roku TV R50B7120uk. Head to the Roku Channel Store and the apps is in the Movies & TV section of the Streaming Channels section. From there it can be added to the homepage.

Last but not least, are Android TVs. We’ve covered this area before, but for completionist sake Android TVs (and set-top boxes) are supported. That means the Disney+ app can be found on Philips, Sony Bravia, Sharp and TCL models in the UK.

Panasonic hasn’t released a Disney+ app for its My Home Screen OS, but we believe Panasonic is working on bringing it to its smart platform.

What about if you’re you’re an owner of a TV that either doesn’t support the app? There are a number of streaming sticks you can use to gain access.

That list of streaming players includes Amazon Fire TV sticks and Roku streaming players. If you have an Apple TV box (4th gen onwards), that can also be used.

Related: How to get Disney Plus on Sky Q

Disney Plus is a video streaming service that rivals the likes of Netflix and Prime Video. It’s home to Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, 20th Century and Disney content, and it’ll be the only place to watch The Mandalorian and Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

To subscribe to Disney Plus, you can pay either £5.99 per month (which is £71.88 over a year) or £59.99 for 12 months (the equivalent of £4.99 every month). You can take advantage of a Disney Plus subscription below:

Disney+ offer Disney+ (7-day free trial) Dive into Disney's brand new streaming service and watch shows likes The Mandalorian, The Simpsons and more, completely free for the first seven days of your subscription. Powered by Trusted Reviews About our deals

Related: How to find 4K content on Disney Plus

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …