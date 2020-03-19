With less than a week to go until the launch of Disney Plus in the UK, we want to make sure you’re ready to get the most out of the long-awaited service as soon as it goes live. Here’s how to find 4K content on Disney Plus.

Unlike Netflix, Disney Plus only offers one subscription tier, and it includes 4K content − more than 100 titles, according to the company. However, tracking Disney Plus’ 4K content down isn’t as simple as hitting a tab or typing “4K” into the search tool.

In fact, searching “4K” won’t bring up a single result.

Instead, you’ll need to scroll quite far down the main Disney Plus landing page.

Squeezed in between the ‘Nostalgic Movies’ and ‘Animals and Nature’ sections is a row labelled ‘Ultra HD and HDR’. Bingo!

Strangely though, there isn’t a great deal of content in here. Just 24 titles, in fact.

However, we you’ll uncover a much bigger library of 4K content by diving into the ‘Movies’ section (depending on what type of device you’re using, you may find this at the top of the main landing page, or in a sidebar or other such menu).

Here, you can filter by ‘Ultra HD and HDR’, and a far larger selection of 4K Disney Plus movies will appear − 82 titles by my count.

Oddly, the 1974 film The Bears and I is listed as a 4K HDR title here, but when you click through to watch it it quickly becomes apparent that it shouldn’t be.

Stranger still is the fact that you can’t use this same method to find 4K TV shows. Though there is a dedicated TV shows section, the list of filters here does not include ‘Ultra HD and HDR’.

It’s a clunky system, which Disney hopefully improves in the near future.

Disney Plus is due to go live in the UK on March 24. However, if you sign up to it now, chances are you’ll be able to access the service and all of its content with the aid of a VPN.

Better still, by signing up to Disney Plus now − rather than March 24 or later − you’ll get a £10 discount on the 12-month subscription.

