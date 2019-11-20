Can you watch Disney Plus on Android TV?

Although you can only watch Disney Plus in a few countries right now, at least the entertainment behemoth is being a little more liberal in the devices you can watch on.

Disney Plus is available on iOS, Android, Xbox One, PS4, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung and LG smart TVs and on the web, meaning a massive amount of people with access to the new streaming service.

But what of Android TV? Is there an app dedicated to Google’s television operating system? Or do Android device owners need a Chromecast to push the content to their living room TV?

The good news is yes, there is an Android TV app that can be downloaded for the TV sets natively, such as those Sony Bravia sets, and the set-top boxes / consoles like the NVIDIA Shield TV.

If you have the latter device, which was released in 2019, you can benefit from Dolby Vision and 4K Disney Plus content, which brings the first opportunity to experience these films and TV shows with this level of visual and audio excellence.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store on the device itself an through the web portal. Once the app is installed, you can sign up for Disney Plus via the app itself, or do so on the web. You can follow this link to get on board. Unfortunately, it isn’t yet available in the United Kingdom. That roll out will take place on March 31 next year.

Disney is offering all new subscribers a 7-day free trial to the new streaming service, which offers access to a vast empire of Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, Fox and classic Disney content.

After that Disney charges just $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year to enjoy original content like The Mandalorian or the live action The Lady and The Tramp remake.

