Disney Plus is available to watch in the UK. If you want to know whether you can get it on Sky Q, the answer is yes. It’s also coming to NOW TV later in 2020. But for Sky customers who want access to Disney Plus today, here’s how.

How to get Disney Plus on Sky Q

The process of getting Disney Plus on your Sky Q box is pretty simple. By now your main Sky Q box (1TB or 2TB) should have automatically refreshed itself.

All you need to do is head straight to the App section and the Disney Plus app should be there, ready and waiting to be downloaded with no prompts needed.

Unlike Netflix, content isn’t surfaced in On Demand or Search, and you’ll need to pay for it separately. It effectively works in the same was as something like the YouTube app works on Sky Q.

For those with Sky Q Mini boxes in other rooms, it may take a little patience for the boxes to refresh and the app to surface.

As Sky doesn’t support HDR, Disney Plus will only be available in 4K and not HDR. That means you won’t be able to benefit from the application of HDR10 or Dolby Vision on the Sky Q platform.

Disney Plus is expected to come to NOW TV later in 2020, but there’s been no specific date has been confirmed.

Disney agreed a multi-year agreement with Sky earlier in March, making Disney Plus available for purchase to all Sky Q customers.

Disney Plus is the latest video streaming service, rivalling the likes of Netflix and Prime Video. It’s home to Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, 20th Century and Disney content, and is the only place to watch The Mandalorian and Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Disney Plus is available in the UK from March 24 onwards. If you sign up after that date, you’ll have to pay either £5.99 per month (which adds up to £71.88 over the course of a year) or get it cheaper at £59.99 for 12 months (which is the equivalent of £4.99 every month).

