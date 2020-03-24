Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

How to get Disney Plus on Sky Q

Kob Monney |

Disney Plus is available to watch in the UK. If you want to know whether you can get it on Sky Q, the answer is yes. It’s also coming to NOW TV later in 2020. But for Sky customers who want access to Disney Plus today, here’s how.

Related: Sky Q review

How to get Disney Plus on Sky Q

The process of getting Disney Plus on your Sky Q box is pretty simple. By now your main Sky Q box (1TB or 2TB) should have automatically refreshed itself.

All you need to do is head straight to the App section and the Disney Plus app should be there, ready and waiting to be downloaded with no prompts needed.

Unlike Netflix, content isn’t surfaced in On Demand or Search, and you’ll need to pay for it separately. It effectively works in the same was as something like the YouTube app works on Sky Q.

For those with Sky Q Mini boxes in other rooms, it may take a little patience for the boxes to refresh and the app to surface.

As Sky doesn’t support HDR, Disney Plus will only be available in 4K and not HDR. That means you won’t be able to benefit from the application of HDR10 or Dolby Vision on the Sky Q platform.

Related: How to get Disney Plus on a smart TV

Disney Plus is expected to come to NOW TV later in 2020, but there’s been no specific date has been confirmed.

Disney agreed a multi-year agreement with Sky earlier in March, making Disney Plus available for purchase to all Sky Q customers.

Disney Plus is the latest video streaming service, rivalling the likes of Netflix and Prime Video. It’s home to Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, 20th Century and Disney content, and is the only place to watch The Mandalorian and Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Disney Plus is available in the UK from March 24 onwards. If you sign up after that date, you’ll have to pay either £5.99 per month (which adds up to £71.88 over the course of a year) or get it cheaper at £59.99 for 12 months (which is the equivalent of £4.99 every month).

You can take advantage of the Disney Plus subscription below:

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Disney+ offer

Disney+ (7-day free trial)

Dive into Disney's brand new streaming service and watch shows likes The Mandalorian, The Simpsons and more, completely free for the first seven days of your subscription.

Disney+

|

7-day trial

|

FREE

View Deal

FREE

|

7-day trial

|

Disney+

Powered by Trusted Reviews

Related: How to find 4K content on Disney Plus

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
Kob Monney

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor

NAV BUG FIX