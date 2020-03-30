Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

How to watch Frozen 2 on Disney Plus in the UK right now

Aatif Sulleyman |

The UK’s wait for Disney Plus ended last week, but the streaming service launched in Blighty with a couple of very notable absentees, the biggest of which is Frozen 2. It’s available to stream on Disney Plus in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Australia, but won’t come to Disney Plus UK until July. What the hElsa, Disney? It’s nOlaf-ing matter. Fans are, understandably, a bit Kristoff. However, with some trickery it’s possible to stream Frozen 2 on Disney Plus in the UK right now.

What you need is a Disney Plus subscription and a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially in this case, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

Trusted Reviews has tested 10 free and paid VPNs with Disney Plus, and all of them allowed us to access different versions of the service around the world. But we think some VPNs are better than others.

Read our detailed breakdown of the best VPNs − including prices and everything that makes them so good.

Best VPNs for Disney Plus

Windscribe

If you're looking for the best for your buck when it comes to a streaming VPN, Windscribe is the one for you. With a generous 10GB free tier, it'll cost you as little as £3.18 per month thereafter.

Windscribe

|

Save 55%

|

From £3.18/month

View Deal

From £3.18/month

|

Save 55%

|

Windscribe

ExpressVPN

One of the most trusted VPNs on the market, ExpressVPN gives you unrestricted access to Netflix, HBO and iPlayer. Get 49% off the one-year subscription and receive a further three months completely free.

ExpressVPN

|

Save 49%

|

From £5.15/month

View Deal

From £5.15/month

|

Save 49%

|

ExpressVPN

ProtonVPN Plus Plan

Gain better control of your online life with Proton VPN. This Plus Plan costs less than £7 a month, and allows you to stream securely on up to five devices.

ProtonVPN

|

Save 20%

|

£6.93

View Deal

£6.93

|

Save 20%

|

ProtonVPN

Powered by Trusted Reviews

Once you’ve made your choice and signed up, all there is to do is use your VPN to connect to a server in either the US, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand or Australia. Once you’ve done that, as if by magic, Frozen 2 will become available to stream through your Disney Plus subscription.

Frozen 2 came out in November 2019, and was originally supposed to land on Disney Plus starting from June 26, but the coronavirus pandemic made Disney rethink its schedule. In a surprise move, it came to Disney Plus US on March 15, before arriving on the Canada, Netherlands, New Zealand and Australia versions of the service two days later.

Disney Plus UK, meanwhile, currently has a Frozen 2 landing page that explains: “Due to other existing agreements, this title will be available on 17 July 2020. Add to your watchlist now.”

Aatif Sulleyman

