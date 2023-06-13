If you’re looking for an easy way to create and edit content without splashing out on expensive editing software, Adobe Express might just be the app for you.

The Canva rival is designed to make it possible for anyone to create unique and eye-catching content, regardless of experience or skill level.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Adobe Express.

What is Adobe Express?

Adobe Express is a mobile and web app that makes it possible for anyone to create social media posts, stories, banners, logos, flyers, PDFs and more without any prior design knowledge or experience.

The app is equipped with basic editing tools, including the ability to remove backgrounds, animate text, resize content, insert your own branding and more. Users can also save content to the cloud and easily share projects with their teams.

One of the most useful Adobe Express features is access to content from the Adobe Stock collection. This makes searching for royalty-free images to include in your work a quick and painless process.

More recently, Adobe announced that the company would be incorporating its Firefly generative AI models into Adobe Express. This means users will soon be able to brainstorm content and make adjustments to images simply by typing the word into a text box.

Is Adobe Express free?

Adobe Express is free to download and use, but its content and features are limited with the Free plan.

With Adobe Express Free, you get the Adobe Express app, 2GB of cloud storage and access to thousands of templates, design assets and Adobe Fonts. This includes a limited of royalty-free Adobe Stock images.

Free users can create an unlimited number of projects to share within their team and access basic editing features and photo effects. This includes the ability to remove backgrounds, animate text and add multiple pages of any size to a project.

If you want the full Adobe Express experience, you’ll need to opt for the Premium plan.

This plan comes with multiple apps, including Adobe Express, Premiere Rush, Photoshop Express, Spark Video and Spark Page. You’ll also have access to Adobe Portfolio, Premium support and a much larger 100GB of cloud storage.

Adobe Express Premium includes all Adobe Express templates and design assets, including over 160 million royalty-free Adobe Stock photos. Users can also manage and share templates and assets over Creative Cloud Libraries, access basic and premium editing features (such as refine cutout, resize and graphic groups) and install over 20,000 licensed Adobe Fonts.

Adobe also offers the ability to insert your branding, logo, colours and fonts into any project with a tap, as well as the option to convert and export documents to and from PDFs and other file types.

Adobe Express Premium costs $9.99/£9.98 a month or $99.99/£99.80 a year. Adobe also offers a 30-day free trial for those looking to test the app out before making any commitments.