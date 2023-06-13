Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Adobe Express?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking for an easy way to create and edit content without splashing out on expensive editing software, Adobe Express might just be the app for you. 

The Canva rival is designed to make it possible for anyone to create unique and eye-catching content, regardless of experience or skill level. 

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Adobe Express. 

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free!

  • Apple
  • Get 1 month free
  • £10.99 p/m
Sign up

What is Adobe Express? 

Adobe Express is a mobile and web app that makes it possible for anyone to create social media posts, stories, banners, logos, flyers, PDFs and more without any prior design knowledge or experience. 

The app is equipped with basic editing tools, including the ability to remove backgrounds, animate text, resize content, insert your own branding and more. Users can also save content to the cloud and easily share projects with their teams. 

One of the most useful Adobe Express features is access to content from the Adobe Stock collection. This makes searching for royalty-free images to include in your work a quick and painless process. 

More recently, Adobe announced that the company would be incorporating its Firefly generative AI models into Adobe Express. This means users will soon be able to brainstorm content and make adjustments to images simply by typing the word into a text box. 

Generative AI in Adobe Express

Is Adobe Express free? 

Adobe Express is free to download and use, but its content and features are limited with the Free plan.

With Adobe Express Free, you get the Adobe Express app, 2GB of cloud storage and access to thousands of templates, design assets and Adobe Fonts. This includes a limited of royalty-free Adobe Stock images. 

Free users can create an unlimited number of projects to share within their team and access basic editing features and photo effects. This includes the ability to remove backgrounds, animate text and add multiple pages of any size to a project. 

If you want the full Adobe Express experience, you’ll need to opt for the Premium plan. 

This plan comes with multiple apps, including Adobe Express, Premiere Rush, Photoshop Express, Spark Video and Spark Page. You’ll also have access to Adobe Portfolio, Premium support and a much larger 100GB of cloud storage. 

Adobe Express Premium includes all Adobe Express templates and design assets, including over 160 million royalty-free Adobe Stock photos. Users can also manage and share templates and assets over Creative Cloud Libraries, access basic and premium editing features (such as refine cutout, resize and graphic groups) and install over 20,000 licensed Adobe Fonts. 

Adobe also offers the ability to insert your branding, logo, colours and fonts into any project with a tap, as well as the option to convert and export documents to and from PDFs and other file types. 

Adobe Express Premium costs $9.99/£9.98 a month or $99.99/£99.80 a year. Adobe also offers a 30-day free trial for those looking to test the app out before making any commitments.

You might like…

What is the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2? The mid-range chipset explained

What is the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2? The mid-range chipset explained

Lewis Painter 7 hours ago
What is Micro Lens Array? Explaining the new panel that powers next-gen OLED TVs

What is Micro Lens Array? Explaining the new panel that powers next-gen OLED TVs

Kob Monney 7 hours ago
Should I get solar panels?

Should I get solar panels?

Simon Handby 8 hours ago
What is Xbox Cloud Gaming? Everything you need to know

What is Xbox Cloud Gaming? Everything you need to know

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
What is pOLED? The flexible display tech explained

What is pOLED? The flexible display tech explained

Lewis Painter 1 day ago
What is Hasselblad?

What is Hasselblad?

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.