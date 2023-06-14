How to check download progress on Xbox Series X/S

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are both impressive bits of next-gen gaming kit, but if there’s one complaint, it’s that the Xbox UI can be a little complicated to navigate compared to its PS5 counterpart.

That means it can sometimes be difficult to do fairly simple tasks like check on the progress of a game or app download, with the option hidden surprisingly deep within the Xbox’s vast menu system.

But fear not; that’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in. We’re Xbox whizzes and know the UI like the back of our hand, and here, we show you exactly how you can check on your download progress on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

What you’ll need:

An Xbox Series X|S

An Xbox controller

The Short Version

Press the Xbox button on your controller. Select My Games and Apps. Select See all. Select Manage. Select Queue.