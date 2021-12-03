Can you get a Spotify Wrapped style feature for Apple Music?

It’s that time again, the time to find out how much use you get out of your Spotify subscription. But can Apple Music users say the same?

We’re almost at the end of 2021, and as is tradition, Spotify has finally released its much-anticipated Wrapped playlist, as well as all those juicy statistics about your music habits.

While Spotify users get to learn how many minutes they have spent listening and how many genres they’ve dipped into, where does that leave Apple Music lovers?

The short answer is, there is no real end of year wrap up for people who use Apple Music.

So, Apple Music users don’t get a Spotify Wrapped equivalent, but they do get something called Apple Music Replay, which tells you your top songs and artists of the year, just without the fancy graphics.

In the same vein as Spotify, these statistics are refreshed and updated each year, however, Apple reportedly made the decision to refresh them in February and then update them on a weekly basis, so you’re not technically getting your yearly statistics as Spotify users do.

And in another strange move, Apple seems to want to make it as difficult as possible to find your stats, as it doesn’t crop up in the Apple Music app as it does with Spotify, and you won’t be getting any emails about it either.

Luckily, we’re here to tell you how you can see all your music data if you use Apple Music, just keep reading below.

How to use Apple Music Replay