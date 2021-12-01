Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here. Scroll down to discover how to find your top songs, artists, podcasts and more right now.

Wrapped is Spotify’s annual breakdown of your most listened to tracks, artists, albums and podcasts, giving you the opportunity to rediscover all the songs you enjoyed listening to on the app throughout the year.

There are also a handful of new features that have been introduced this year. 2021: The Movie will pair your top songs with classic scenes from a movie about you, while Spotify will generate your Audio Aura based on your top two music moods.

There’s also a true and false game to play called “Playing Cards” and Wrapped Blend, which uses Spotify’s new Blend feature to create a combined playlist with your friends’ 2021 music taste.

This year saw Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny take the title of most-streamed artist worldwide, followed by Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake and Justin Bieber.

The most-streamed song was Olivia Rodrigo’s Drivers License, with Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s Stay earning second and third place, respectfully. Popular podcasts this year included The Joe Rogan Experience, Call Her Daddy and Crime Junkie.

Wondering how your listening activity measures up with the rest of the world? Read on to discover where you can find your own Spotify Wrapped for 2021…

How to get your Spotify Wrapped for 2021

Spotify Wrapped began rolling out in the Spotify iOS and Android apps on December 1, meaning it should hit your account soon if it hasn’t already.

To access the breakdown of your most listened to songs and artists in 2021, all you need to do is open the Spotify app and hit “Let’s go” on the Wrapped pop-up.

You’ll then be taken through your top picks stage-by-stage, starting with 2021: The Movie and ending with an image summing up your top artists, top songs, minutes listened and top genre throughout the last 12 months.

Your results can all be shared individually. Simply hit “Share” to download an image or choose an app from the list to compare your results with your friends and followers instantly.

You’ll also come out of Wrapped with a playlist of your top songs from 2021, so you can go through it and reminisce of all your favourite tracks from this year once you’re done.