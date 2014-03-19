Sections
- Page 1 Best Chromecast apps to download 2016
- Page 2 BBC iPlayer
- Page 3 CastPad
- Page 4 Avia
- Page 5 GamingCast
- Page 6 Google Play Music
- Page 7 Polaris Office
- Page 8 Pocket Casts
- Page 9 Dayframe
- Page 10 Google+
- Page 11 Astonishing Comic Reader
- Page 12 Just Dance Now
- Page 13 TuneIn Radio
- Page 14 SmugMug
- Page 15 RealPlayer Cloud
- Page 16 Netflix
- Page 17 Plex
- Page 18 YouTube
- Page 19 BT Sport
- Page 20 NOW TV
- Page 21 Cast Store for Chromecast
- Page 22 NBA Game Time
- Page 23 Chrome
- Page 24 VideoStream
- Page 25 Daily Burn
- Page 26 Blinkbox
- Page 27 Twitch
Platforms: Windows, Mac
One of the neatest geeky uses for Chromecast is transmitting what’s on your computer’s screen to your TV. You can do this using a Chrome browser extension. Just search for “chromecast browser extension” using the Chrome browser and it’ll show up at the top of your search results.
Once installed a little Chromecast icon will appear next to your web address bar, letting you transmit your view to the TV.
It’s a little wonky at present (it didn’t always work during our tests) but it’s fun to play around with and could prove very useful every now and again.
Price: Free