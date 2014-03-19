Platforms: Windows, Mac

One of the neatest geeky uses for Chromecast is transmitting what’s on your computer’s screen to your TV. You can do this using a Chrome browser extension. Just search for “chromecast browser extension” using the Chrome browser and it’ll show up at the top of your search results.

Once installed a little Chromecast icon will appear next to your web address bar, letting you transmit your view to the TV.

It’s a little wonky at present (it didn’t always work during our tests) but it’s fun to play around with and could prove very useful every now and again.

Price: Free