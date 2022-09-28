What is WR100 and what does it mean?

If you’ve been looking to upgrade your smartwatch then you’ll want to know more about its technical specifications. Here is everything you will need to know about WR100.

Picking out a new wearable can be difficult, as you need to make sure your chosen smartwatch fits all of your needs.

And since the wearable market has grown even more features have started to appear, with many smartwatches specifically focusing on fitness capabilities to give users more accurate readings and inform them about their overall health.

One of the terms that you may have come across while looking at wearables is WR100, also known as 10BAR. For more information on what WR100 is and what it means, make sure you keep reading.

What is WR100?

Watches that come with WR100 support are ideal for swimmers, and something you should keep in mind if you’re buying a smartwatch with water sports in mind.

WR100 means that the device can withstand water pressure up to 100 meters, or 333 feet. This also means that the watch can be worn whilst showering or if you’re out in the rain.

So, if you’re looking to go swimming or diving, it’s important to ensure that your smartwatch supports at least WR100. However, professional divers that want to explore the depths of the ocean should look for a watch with better water resistance, like WR200, which is designed to withstand water pressure up to 200 meters, or 666 feet.

It’s also recommended that after using a wearable underwater, users make sure to rinse the device with fresh water and then dry the exterior. Some wearables, like the Apple Watch Series, come with a Water Lock feature, which locks the device while you wear it in water and then vibrates when you’re done, helping to clear water from the watch’s speaker.

Plus, the latest Apple Watch Ultra comes with a WR100 rating and is being recommended for divers specifically. Moreover, regular watches that are not smart can also come with WR100 support, meaning that it’s not a feature that’s exclusive to smart devices.