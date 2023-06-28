Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Unreal Engine? Epic Games’ creation tool explained

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

If you’re an avid gamer then you’ve likely used a game that uses Unreal Engine. But, beyond seeing its logo in some opening credits, you may not be clear on exactly when Unreal Engine is. Here’s our straightforward explanation.

Epic Games is known worldwide now and that’s mostly thanks to the ongoing success of the smash-hit game Fortnite as well as the Epic Games Store. But, before it saw success with its popular battle royale titles and its storefront venture, Unreal Engine was its primary creation.

There is a range of tools available to game developers for creating video games, from Unity and CryEngine to RPG Maker, Twine and more. However, Unreal Engine may be the most well-known. These are the basics of Unreal Engine.

What is Unreal Engine?

The original Unreal Engine was a 3D computer graphics development tool created in 1998, taking the form of the video game Unreal. It has gone through various iterations, with Unreal Engine 5 launching in April 2022. The tool enables the creation of advanced real-time computer graphics.

Unreal Engine uses the C++ programming language for its coding. As a game creation engine, it has been used to create everything from MMORPGs and RPGs to fighting games and stealth titles over the years. Some of the most popular video games that have used a version of Unreal Engine include PUBG: Battlegrounds, Valorant, Gears of War, Fortnite, BioShock, Kingdom Hearts IV and a whole lot more.

The tool is used and known primarily for the creation of video games but, as a versatile 3D computer graphics engine, it is also used for automotive showcasing, architectural planning and multimedia content creation.

Projects outside of gaming that have been created using the development tool include TV shows like HBO’s Westworld and Disney’s The Mandalorian as well as movies like A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, The Batman and more.

The latest iteration, Unreal Engine 5, is being used to develop upcoming games like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the next Bioshock game, a new The Witcher game, a Tomb Raider title as well as upcoming games from Gears of War developer The Coalition.

