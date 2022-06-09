 large image

Which laptops are Intel Evo?

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you may have come across the term Intel Evo on certain models.

Intel Evo is a certification process set by Intel that lets consumers know what type of laptop they’re buying. But which laptops feature Intel Evo, and why does it matter? To answer those questions, we’re going to run through some of the laptops that feature Intel Evo, so you can pick your next laptop with ease.

What is Intel Evo?

If you want a detailed rundown of what Intel Evo is, click on the link prior, as we have a whole article explaining the ins and outs of Evo and what exactly it entails.

In a nutshell, Intel Evo is the company’s branding that can be found on certain laptops that manage to pass a number of tests set by Intel. Evo branding helps consumers identify devices that have great battery life, a lightweight design and consistent performance.

Which laptops are Intel Evo?

Now, onto which laptops actually feature Intel Evo. While we will be listing numerous models that do, it’s important to note that Evo devices will feature a sticker with the Evo image, making them easier to spot if you’re shopping around.

Evo is also not limited to any specific brands, with companies like HP, Samsung, LG and Razer having Evo certified devices.

We will be running through which laptops feature Evo by brand in alphabetical order. You can also check out the corresponding reviews for certain laptops on this list if you want to see how we fared with these Evo devices.

You can also check out our picks for the best laptop, best budget laptop and best student laptop to help you find the perfect laptop.

Acer

Asus

Dell

HP

Huawei

Lenovo

LG

  • LG Gram 14
  • LG Gram 16
  • LG Gram 17
  • LG Gram 14 2-in-1
  • LG Gram 16 2-in-1

Samsung

Razer

MSI

  • MSI Prestige 14
  • MSI Summit E13 Flip
  • MSI Summit E14 Flip
  • MSI Prestige 14

Dynabook

  • Dynabook Portege X30W-J-10C
  • Dynabook Portege X30W-J-109

Microsoft

