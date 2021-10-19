 large image

Google Pixel 6 introduces Real Tone to better photograph all skin types

The newest Google phones feature Real Tone in the camera app to better represent darker skin tones.

Google has officially announced the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, and alongside improvements to the inner workings of the phone, the camera has been improved to better capture darker skin tones.

Real Tone will be included on the smartphones own native camera app, but will also be available to use on third-party camera apps, such as Snapchat.

Google has worked on improving the face detection on the latest smartphones, to better ensure that the camera captures the person clearly and in focus.

Real Tone then ensures that the auto white balance in photos is improved, so that darker skin tones don’t look paler than in real life. Plus, the auto-exposure has also been improved, which makes it easier for the camera to capture your skin tone accurately, without making a person look unnaturally lighter or darker.

Plus, improved colour balance also better captures various skin tones, with reduced stray light also helping to stop darker skin tones from looking ashy or washed out.

Google also claims that the Pixel 6 camera is the most inclusive camera available, as a blind test showed that people believed that brightness, richness and skin tone were most accurately portrayed using the Google Pixel 6 camera.

Real Tone is integrated into both the cameras and is auto-enabled, so every photo you take should accurately portray your skin tone.

Alongside Real Tone, the latest Pixel phone also features manual white balancing on the camera, which will further help to keep all skin tones looking natural.

The front-facing selfie camera on the Pixel 6 is 8MP and has an f/2.0 aperture, with fixed focus to ensure that your selfies are clear and focused on your face.

Meanwhile the Pixel 6 rear camera packs in a 50-megapixel Octa wide camera, with an aperture of f/1.85 and an 82-degree field of vision.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

