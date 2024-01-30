What is Nvidia Reflex? The latency reduction technology explained

Nvidia Reflex has been around for just about four years now and it’s continued to develop. In case it still isn’t on your radar, this is our straightforward explanation of the technology.

Nvidia Reflex launched alongside the 30-Series graphics cards. Now, in 2024, we’re right in the middle of the 40-Series Super card launch and Reflex remains a key Nvidia feature.

Reflex is all about reducing latency to provide a better gaming experience. But, how does it work and how do you use it? These are the basics.

What is Nvidia Reflex?

Nvidia Reflex is a technology that helps to reduce system latency. This means it reduces the time between your computer acknowledging your input – whether that’s aiming your gun or firing at your enemy – and then rendering the action on screen.

Nvidia Reflex aims to reduce system latency and provide a competitive advantage to gamers. System latency is the time between your input and the action being rendered on screen, this is a key period of time in competitive shooter games as every millisecond is key.

System latency is not the same as network latency, or what is common referred to as “lag”, which depends on your internet/Wi-Fi connection.

The technology behind Nvidia Reflex works by enabling game developers to “eliminate the GPU render queue and CPU back pressure in GPU intensive scenes”. In layman’s terms, it allows the game to prioritise the GPU and the CPU working together during gameplay that is graphically intensive.

Nvidia has previously claimed Reflex can see up to a 33% improvement for system latency with mid-range graphics cards. Below, you can see how Reflex performs with the RTX 3060 and RTX 4080 cards.

Image Credit (Nvidia)

The drawback to this implementation is that it requires developers to integrate the technology into their games. This means there are only a select number of titles that currently support the technology. Fortunately, Nvidia has worked closely with some of the more popular multiplayer games to ensure compatibility.

What hampers Nvidia Reflex featuring on every game that it would benefit is that it requires developers to integrate the technology into the games. This takes time and resources. However, while the number of titles are launch were limited, this has continued to expand over the last four years.

It’s important to remember that Nvidia Reflex can only do so much in terms of the PC itself. But, since its original launch, Nvidia worked with peripheral manufacturers to also bring Reflex support to mice and monitors, reducing input lag across the board.

Supported games

So which games actually support Nvidia Reflex? We’ve included a list of all the titles below, and will update in the future once more game support is announced.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Alan Wake 2

Apex Legends

ARK: Survival Ascended

Atomic Heart

Battlefield 2042

Bright Memory Infinite

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Warzone

Counter-Strike 2

CRSED: F.O.A.D

Cyberpunk 2077

Cycle Frontier

Deathloop

Deathverse: Let It Die

Deep Rock Galactic

Deliver Us Mars

Desordre

Destiny 2

Destory All Humans! 2

Desynced

Diablo IV

Dota 2

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Enlisted

Escape from Tarkov

F.I.S.T. Forged In Shadow Torch

F1 23

Fortnite

Ghostrunner

Ghostrunner 2

God of War

Hi-Fi Rush

Hitman 3

Hogwarts Legacy

Icarus

Immortals of Aveum

iRacing

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Jusant

Justice Path Tracing Demo

Kovaak 2.0 The Meta

Leap

Loopmancer

Metal: Hellsinger

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Mordhau

My Time at Sandrock

Naraka: Bladepoint

Need For Speed Unbound

Nine to Five

Overwatch

Overwatch 2

Party Animals

Perish

Portal with RTX

Portal: Prelude RTX

Quake: Champions

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Siege

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Ready or Not

Red Read Redemption 2

Redfall

Remnant 2

Returnal

Ripout

Robocop: Rogue City

Rust

Sackboy

Scathe

Scum

Shadow Warrior 3

Soda Crisis

Spider-Man Miles Morales

Spider-Man Remastered

Splitgate

Squad

Starfield

Super People

Talos Principle 2

The Finals

The First Descendant

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Swordsmen X: Survival

Throne and Liberty

Valorant

War Thunder

Warface

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhaven

Warstride Challenges

Witcher 3

Witchfire

World of Warcraft

WRC Generations

Supported graphics cards

Nvidia Reflex only works with select Nvidia graphics cards. The good news is that there’s a huge range of GeForce graphics cards that support the technology, so it isn’t restricted to the most recent 40-series, or even last generation 30-Series, family.

Nvidia says that Reflex will work on the GeForce GTX 900 and higher graphics cards, which means the 10-Series, 20-Series and 30-Series will all work. However, more powerful graphics cards will likely see larger performance gains.

