What is Meteor Lake? Intel’s new 14th Gen processors explained

During its Innovation event, Intel announced the upcoming generation of its chips, codenamed Meteor Lake. Here are the key details.

We’ve known Meteor Lake was coming for some time, along with the new Intel Core Ultra branding, with the codename being in the online ether for a couple of years. But, now, Intel has fully revealed the 14th generation of its processors.

However, Intel may have announced the generation and some key moves forward but there’s little new information in terms of the products coming that will utilise it. For all the important and worthwhile information on Meteor Lake, read on.

What is Meteor Lake?

Meteor Lake is the codename for Intel’s 14th generation of processors and is the first to be built on the Intel 4 process (a 7-nanometer process). Meteor Lake products will begin from December 14.

Meteor Lake chips are set to be comprised of four tiles, Compute, SOC, GPU and IO, utilising the company’s Foveros 3D packaging technology.

The Compute tile will consist of both the latest generation efficiency and performance cores, which Intel says will bring “major advancements in power-efficient performance”. Intel hails the new low-power island efficiency cores as a significant improvement upon the hybrid computing architecture that it introduced with the 12th generation Alder Lake chips.

Apple Music Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free! Apple

Get 1 month free

£10.99 p/m Sign up

The SOC tile houses the Neural Processing Unit (NPU), a key component for all things artificial intelligence. Intel touts that the NPU enables sustained AI capabilities while the Compute and GPU engines also integrate AI for improved performance, such as low-latency AI tasks and rendering workloads respectively. The SOC also offers integrated features like Wi-Fi 6E and 7, along with support for 8K HDR, HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 2.1 display standards.

The GPU tile is set to feature Intel’s Arc Graphics technology, moving up from Intel’s integrated Xe graphics, with the new generation increasing performance by 2x over the previous generation, Raptor Lake. Lastly, the IO tile will offer integrated Thunderbolt 4 and PCIe Gen 5.0 connectivity standards.