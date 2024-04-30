When is the perfect time to upgrade your iPhone?

Exactly when is the very best time to buy an iPhone? That’s the question we’re aiming to answer as definitively as possible.

Whether you’re after the latest tech as soon as possible or care more about saving money, we’ve got a lot of experience in covering iPhone launches and the price changes that happen after.

Below we’ll run through when Apple usually announces its phones and share the best times of the year to splurge on an upgrade – plus a few times when we’d avoid it.

When are new iPhones announced?

Apple almost always announces the new iPhone models in September, usually on a Tuesday. The phones will then go up for pre-order on the Friday, and hit shelves a week later.

For example, the iPhone 15 was first announced on September 12, with pre-orders starting September 15 and an on-sale date of September 22.

There have been some years where this has changed, notably when travel was limited during COVID lockdowns, but Apple’s release timing for the iPhone has been fairly consistent.

A confirmed date for the launch typically comes two weeks before the event, when invites to the press are sent out.

When should you buy an iPhone?

There are a couple of times in the year when it’s best to buy an iPhone. Right after the new one is announced, or around shopping days like Black Friday in November and Amazon Prime Day in the summer. It really depends on which model you’re looking at.

When Apple releases its new iPhones, it usually reduces the price of its older models and moves them down the line. While brands like Samsung launch multiple mid-range series of phones, Apple uses its older flagship as its mid-tier choices when they’re replaced.

Apple still sells the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, alongside the iPhone 15 and the prices are lower than when they first came out.

So, in 2022 Apple launched the iPhone 14 for £849 – however when the iPhone 15 came out Apple lowered this price to £699. If you’d have purchased the iPhone 14 even a day before the iPhone 15 arrived you’d have paid more.

This doesn’t happen so much with the Pro phones, with Apple usually discontinuing these as soon as the newer models arrive. Sites like Amazon and mobile networks would still likely have stock though, and might reduce the prices further to make space for the shiny new models they plan to push.

We’ve also seen some fantastic iPhone deals around Black Friday. Black Friday takes place just a few months after the usual iPhone launch, so if you can stick it out you’ll save some cash especially if you’re after a contract price. Another bonus of grabbing a phone deal around Black Friday is that with contracts mostly running for 24-months, it’ll be Black Friday when it is time to renew so you’ll once again benefit from lower prices.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Our deals expert Thomas Deehan also states that he’s noticed a lot of low prices for iPhones in the early months of the year, around February and March.

There are numerous reasons for this, including the initial hype running dry or people aiming to save a little more money at the start of the year. If we look at the price history of the iPhone 15 on Amazon UK using the Keepa price tracking service, we can see that the phone dropped from its £799 RRP to £749 in January 2024, then to £719 and then to £699.

We also found a huge price drop for the iPhone 15 Plus in February 2024 – around 5 months after launch – which took it down to the same price as the smaller iPhone 15. It can really benefit consumers to wait.

When shouldn’t you buy an iPhone?

The worst time to buy an iPhone is just before the new models arrive

If you’re buying around this time, especially from Apple directly, then you’ll be paying top price for a phone that’s about to be replaced. Just wait a few weeks and you’ll have more choices and much better prices.

Again, we’d recommend avoiding buying an iPhone just before big shopping days like Black Friday. Retailers will usually save their big deals for the day itself, and it’s not uncommon to see slight price rises before these days to show a bigger discount later on.

There’s also something to be said for not upgrading to the new model immediately. Of course, some simply have the latest tech – but waiting can ensure any early bugs in the new iOS software are ironed out. If you want to see what offers are currently available, make sure to check out our rundown of the best iPhone deals.