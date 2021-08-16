What is Intel Arc? All the facts on the new GPU line

Intel is releasing a new graphics brand, Intel Arc following months of rumours about its GPU plans, here is everything we know about it so far.

Today Intel announced the brand for its new high-performance graphics product, Intel Arc.

Intel Arc will cover various products, including hardware, software and different services. It will also span multiple hardware generations, with the first generation being based on the X HPG microarchitecture, code-named Alchemist and formerly known as DG2.

Other codenames have also been revealed, with future generations under the Arc being known as Battlemage, Celestial and Druid, which all heavily allude to a gaming focus.

“Today marks a key moment in the graphics journey we started just a few years ago. The launch of the Intel Arc brand and the reveal of future hardware generations signifies Intel’s deep and continued commitment to gamers and creators everywhere,” Roger Chandler, Intel vice president and general manager of Client Graphics Products and Solutions, said in a press release.

“We have teams doing incredible work to ensure we deliver first-class and frictionless experiences when these products are available early next year.”

Details about specific specs still remain unknown, but Intel has made some bold performance claims.

How powerful is Intel Arc?

Intel X is supposed to deliver exceptional performance, with the upcoming Arc graphics products being based on previous models, the convergence of Intel’s X LP, HP and HPC microarchitecture to deliver more scalability and efficiency with advanced graphics features.

The first generation of Arc products, Alchemist to be exact, will feature hardware-based ray tracing and super-sampling that’s driven by AI. This sounds very similar to Nvidia’s DLSS tech. It will also offer full support for DirectX Ultimate.

If you’re not totally sure how this affects you, the Arc range, according to Intel’s claims, will offer next generation gaming performance on a par with most of the best GPUs we’ve tested and the PS5 and Xbox Series X games consoles.

When is Intel Arc out?

So for anyone on the lookout for the Arc range and any Alchemist products will have to wait. Intel’s confirmed you can expect them in the first quarter of next year but hasn’t set a firm release date. You can also visit the Intel website for more information and to find out what they will be rolling out near the end of 2021.