Like most big tech companies, Google has spent the last year revealing a lot of new AI-flavoured features. To try some of them, you’ll need access to Google Workspace Labs. Here’s exactly what it is.

At Google I/O 2023, the company announced a whole bunch of new AI features to get all aboard the train kickstarted by ChatGPT’s rise in prominence of late.

The event saw the company reveal new tools for its Workspace apps, aimed at saving you time and helping you develop ideas. Not all these features are ready for full public use though so, to use them, there is Google Workspace Labs, a sort-of beta program for Google’s latest experimental tools. These are the key details.

What is Google Workspace Labs?

Google Workspace Labs is an initiative that lets you sign up to be one of the first to test out Google’s latest unreleased features. Workspace Labs focuses on new AI features and, as well as inviting you to test them, asks for feedback.

New AI features that aim to help you create in Google Workspace, across the likes of Docs, Sheets and Slides. For example, writing suggestions in Google Docs, data organisation in Google Sheets and assisted presentation creation in Google Slides.

Some features in Google Workspace Labs will go into fully-fledged tools for all users but may be influenced or shelved based on early user feedback.

“Help me write (Labs)” is one feature currently live in Google Docs via Workspace Labs, and we’ve explained how you can turn on AI in Google Docs and use it. This tool allows you to provide prompts and criteria for “Help me write” to flesh out, a useful tool for creating a recipe from limited ingredients or creating a first draft of a piece of writing.

Google sets out terms and advice for using this beta, including that feature suggestions don’t represent Google’s views, that you shouldn’t rely on it for legal, financial, media or other professional advice and that it may suggest inaccurate or inappropriate information. It is also advised to not include personal, confidential or sensitive information, while Google will also collect your Workspace Labs data for feedback purposes and this includes human reviewing of your inputs.

Google’s beta program for its AI features extends beyond Workspace, with Search Labs, NotebookLM and MusicLM all providing early access to its new AI tools. Search Labs focuses on the new SGE (Search Generative Experience), NotebookLM is a new AI-powered notebook to assist with organising your notes and MusicLM that turns text descriptions into music.