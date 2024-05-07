Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Ultra Retina XDR?

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Apple recently announced its latest range of iPads, including the iPad Pro (2024) and the iPad Air 6

A highlight on the new iPad Pro is its bright Ultra Retina XDR screen. Here’s what you need to know about Apple’s latest display technology.

What is Ultra Retina XDR? 

Ultra Retina XDR is the latest version of Apple’s Retina display technology, announced alongside the iPad Pro (2024) at the company’s May launch event. The screen is designed to push beyond the capabilities of the Liquid Retina XDR display found in 2022’s iPad Pro M2

So what is the Apple Ultra Retina XDR?

To break it down simply, a Retina display is any Apple IPS LCD or OLED screen with a pixel density high enough that your eyes shouldn’t be able to distinguish individual pixels at a certain viewing distance. 

A Retina XDR display is a Retina display with support for XDR – or Extreme Dynamic Range. 

Ultra Retina XDR is the next step in Apple’s display technology and “the world’s most advanced display”, according to the company. 

The display tech launched alongside the M4-powered iPad Pro, taking advantage of the tablet’s new Tandem OLED screen. The display combines the light from two OLED panels to offer improved full-screen brightness, resulting in up to 1000 nits of full-screen brightness for SDR and HDR content, or a huge 1600 nits of peak HDR brightness, on the iPad Pro. 

“No other device of its kind delivers this level of extreme dynamic range”, brags Apple in the press release

The Tandem OLED screen also enables sub-millisecond control over the colour and luminance of each pixel on the screen, taking the tablet’s XDR precision further than was possible on previous displays. 

This means you’ll be able to see brighter highlights, greater detail from shadows, and improved responsiveness to content in motion, making the display tech better for digital artists and movie lovers alike.

You might like…

Apple M4 vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?

Apple M4 vs Apple M2: What’s the difference?

Ryan Jones 27 mins ago
iPad Air 6 (11-inch) vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Which tablet is best?

iPad Air 6 (11-inch) vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: Which tablet is best?

Lewis Painter 49 mins ago
iPad Pro (2024) vs iPad Pro (2022): All the big differences explained

iPad Pro (2024) vs iPad Pro (2022): All the big differences explained

Max Parker 54 mins ago
iPad Pro (2024) vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Which is best?

iPad Pro (2024) vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: Which is best?

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
iPad Air 6 vs iPad Air 5: What’s new?

iPad Air 6 vs iPad Air 5: What’s new?

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Apple Pencil Pro vs Apple Pencil 2: You won’t believe the price difference

Apple Pencil Pro vs Apple Pencil 2: You won’t believe the price difference

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words