Google I/O 2023 live blog: The latest news on Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a and more

The wait is almost over, with the Google I/O event kicking off later today. We’re expecting to see official announcements for multiple devices, including Google Pixel Fold, Google Pixel 7a and Google Pixel Tablet.

We’re also expecting to hear more about Android 14, with a sneak peek at the upcoming features coming to your Android phone in the near future.

You’ll be able to watch the Google I/O event on YouTube, but if you’re too busy to watch live, then you can instead follow our live blog below.

What time does the Google I/O 2023 event start?

The Google I/O 2023 event is taking place today, and will start at 6pm BST / 10am PT / 1pm ET. Once the showcase begins, you’ll be able to follow along with the live blog below.

What products do we expect to see?

It looks like Google is planning a very busy event indeed, with a number of products tipped to be revealed. Here’s the full breakdown:

Google Pixel Fold

The headline act looks to be the Pixel Fold, as Google is gearing up to compete in the foldable smartphone space. Google has already confirmed the existence of the device, releasing a tease of the device as well as several images.

But Google still hasn’t confirmed the specs or price for the device, so we’re expecting to get more information during today’s event. Judging from various leaks and rumours, we’re expecting it to feature a 5.8-inch 120Hz OLED screen and a Google Tensor G2 processor.

The price could be as high as $1799 in the US and around £1649 in the UK, making it even more expensive than the competition. But with Google yet to confirm these details, it’s worth waiting for the official announcement before getting too worried.

Google Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a is also likely to make its debut today, and could arrive in stores as soon as tomorrow. It looks to have an upgraded 90Hz screen and a faster processor compared to its predecessor. But it’s also rumoured to see a price hike, which could be a concern, even if it remains in the mid-range price bracket as expected.

Google Pixel Tablet

And then we have the rumoured Pixel Tablet, with reports suggesting it could feature a 10.95-inch LCD display and the Tensor G2 chip. It’s also possible that we may get a glimpse of the upcoming Pixel 8 phone, although with it not expected to launch until October 2023, it’s unlikely we’ll get much detail.

Android 14

We’re also expecting Google to offer an in-depth look at Android 14, and what kind of features Android users can expect to arrive in the coming months. While it’s not out of the question that Google could take the opportunity to speak about Bard, its AI-powered chatbot which looks to compete with ChatGPT.

With so much to unpack, make sure to keep this page bookmarked for the Google I/O event later today, so you can stay abreast with all the latest news.

Live Blog