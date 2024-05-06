Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Apple’s account deletion policy? The iOS Developer rule explained

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Although Apple’s account deletion policy has been around for a while now, there still may be confusion over what it entails.

Read on to learn more about Apple’s account deletion policy, what it has meant for iOS app developers and how it affects app users.

What is Apple’s Account Deletion policy?

Introduced back in 2021 and implemented in June 2022, Apple’s account deletion policy is a rule for iOS app developers. Essentially, if an app is listed in the App Store and includes a feature where users can create an account, then there must also be a feature to allow users to subsequently delete their account within the app. 

Before this policy was implemented, some apps would require users to visit the app’s web platform or website if they wanted to delete their account. It should now be much easier for users to delete account without needing to leave the app. 

It is also not enough for apps to only provide a disable or deactivate option; all users must be able to permanently delete their account and data.

Apple MacBook Air M3 FRONT IMAGE

Why did Apple implement this policy?

Simply, having an in-app deletion necessity helps Apple comply with data privacy laws around the world.

Who does the account deletion policy affect?

The account deletion policy affects all iOS app developers as they need to ensure they have the option for users to delete their accounts within the app.

If any app doesn’t comply with the policy, developers risk having their apps removed from the App Store or rejected by Apple. Developers can risk being banned from hosting apps on the App Store too, if they breach other Terms of Service too.

Apple-EU-Digital-Markets-Act

This policy also naturally affects users too. Users can feel secure and get peace of mind that they can easily delete their accounts and, as Apple elaborates deletion means removing the account and any associated data, which isn’t legally required, from the developer’s records, users know extra data won’t be stored.

You might like…

Can you hear the difference between Apple Music, Tidal and Spotify?

Can you hear the difference between Apple Music, Tidal and Spotify?

Kob Monney 3 days ago
What is the Apple M4 chip?

What is the Apple M4 chip?

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
How to optimise your gaming phone’s settings for peak performance

How to optimise your gaming phone’s settings for peak performance

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
What is a USB to SATA adapter and when do you need one?

What is a USB to SATA adapter and when do you need one?

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
What is Intel Evo? Everything you need to know

What is Intel Evo? Everything you need to know

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
When is the perfect time to upgrade your iPhone?

When is the perfect time to upgrade your iPhone?

Max Parker 6 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words