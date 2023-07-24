Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn on AI in Google Docs

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

There’s a whole lot of chat about AI in the tech industry right now, but not everyone has taken the opportunity to try it out. Google offers a way for AI to help you in Google Docs, but it is only available to a limited club. Here’s how to get it and give it a go.

From ChatGPT to Google’s Bard, artificial intelligence and, in particular, chatbots are all the rage right now – move over metaverse. Some may see the idea of trying these tools as quite intimidating or, due to the litany of documented errors, tools that aren’t quite ready for you to use. However, they are worth taking notice of.

Google has got things moving by integrating AI into one of its most popular tools, Google Docs, helping you to kick-start your copy. A writer’s block defeater, if you will. But, you can also offer it prompts to help you whip up a recipe or plan a day out. Here’s how to give it a go.

What you’ll need:

  • A desktop, laptop or mobile device

The Short Version

  1. Step
    1

    Head to https://workspace.google.com/labs-sign-up/

    To use AI in Google Docs, you need to have access to Google Workspace Labs. Go to https://workspace.google.com/labs-sign-up/ to sign up and be placed on a waiting list.Success - Google Workspace Labs

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Google Docs

    Google will notify you once you have access to Workspace Labs. Once notified, head to Google Docs to use AI, and open a new doc.Go to Google Docs

  3. Step
    3

    Select the “Help me write (Labs)” icon

    An icon will now be present near your cursor, and it will save “Help me write (Labs)” when you hover over it. Select it.Help Me Write (Labs)

  4. Step
    4

    Enter your query

    You can now request assistance from AI in Google Docs, such as making a start on a blog post, cover letter or recipe for you, and much more.Help Me Write dialog box

Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

