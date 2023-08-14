Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Apple Pay?

Gone are the days when you had to use cash or a debit/credit card to purchase something from the shop. The rise of contactless payments, such as Apple Pay, has made purchasing goods easier than ever before.

However, not every form of contactless payment is the same, and there are now plenty to keep count of. Apple, Google and Samsung all offer up their own takes, but how do they differ?

For this guide, we’ll be explaining everything you need to know about Apple Pay. So keep scrolling down for a full breakdown.

Apple Pay is a form of contactless payment, allowing you to digitally store your bank cards on a secure app, and then use NFC on your iPhone or Apple Watch to pay for something at a store.

Apple Pay is supported by numerous stores, and can even be used abroad in any country or region that supports contactless payments. Once set up on your Apple device, you simply need to tap it against a payment terminal.

Apple claims it’s an even more secure method of payment than a physical bank card, as FaceID, Touch ID or a passcode must be used to complete the payment. What’s more, your card details are never shared with the merchant, preventing the risk of your personal information being stolen.

You do not have to pay additional charges when using Apple Pay. The vast majority of banks support Apple Pay across the globe, but you can double check whether yours is listed here.

It’s also possible to use Apple Pay when shopping online on a Safari web browser, or subscribing to Apple services such as Apple TV Plus, Apple Music and Apple Arcade. For online use, Apple Pay can be used on an iPhone, iPad or Mac. Apple Pay is not supported on Android and Windows devices, whether you’re shopping online or in a physical store.

