What is Exynos 2400 for Galaxy? Samsung’s mobile chip explained

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has arrived and, depending on your region, you’ll be getting a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip or the new Exynos 2400. Here are the basics of Samsung’s new mobile processor.

For several years, Samsung has wavered between including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon range of chips on its phones and its own Exynos range. Typically, the Snapdragon chips have come out on top when compared directly, making users a tad nervous when being lumbered with an Exynos option.

In 2024, many regions, like the UK and US, are putting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on the S24 Ultra while the regular S24 and S24 Plus will be getting the new Exynos 2400. Let’s dive in.

What is Exynos 2400 for Galaxy?

The Exynos 2400 for Galaxy is Samsung’s latest flagship mobile chip. It adds new features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and enhanced on-device AI.

On Samsung’s Exynos 2400, you’ll also find a new deca-core CPU using a tri-cluster architecture, support for up to a 320MP camera with 8K recording and up to 12.12Gbps download speeds.

The gaming side of things is powered by the 8-core Xclipse 940 GPU, which is built on AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture. It’s this technology that offers up hardware-accelerated ray tracing, bringing improved shadows and reflections for a more realistic gaming experience. The CPU features the Arm Cortex-X4, enabling a maximum 4K 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of speed, you’ll find a singular Cortex-X4 at 3.2GHz, five Cortex-A720 cores (with three running at 2.6GHz and two at 2.9GHz) and four Cortex-A520 cores at 1.95GHz.

A big part of Samsung’s launch was Galaxy AI and part of that is what is enabled by the Exynos 2400. The chip offers real-time translation and an overall 14.7x improvement upon the AI performance of its last-generation chip.

With the Exynos 2400, Samsung is touting improved battery life alongside improved performance, enabled by the 3rd generation 4nm process. The chip also features something called a Fan-out Wafer Level Package (FOWLP) which enhances thermal management and allows for longer periods of sustained high performance.