Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

What is Exynos 2400 for Galaxy? Samsung’s mobile chip explained

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has arrived and, depending on your region, you’ll be getting a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip or the new Exynos 2400. Here are the basics of Samsung’s new mobile processor.

For several years, Samsung has wavered between including Qualcomm’s Snapdragon range of chips on its phones and its own Exynos range. Typically, the Snapdragon chips have come out on top when compared directly, making users a tad nervous when being lumbered with an Exynos option.

In 2024, many regions, like the UK and US, are putting the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 on the S24 Ultra while the regular S24 and S24 Plus will be getting the new Exynos 2400. Let’s dive in.

What is Exynos 2400 for Galaxy?

The Exynos 2400 for Galaxy is Samsung’s latest flagship mobile chip. It adds new features like hardware-accelerated ray tracing and enhanced on-device AI.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+

You can pre-order the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S24 directly from Samsung right now at this link.

  • Samsung UK
  • Free double storage until January 30
  • From £799
Pre-order now

On Samsung’s Exynos 2400, you’ll also find a new deca-core CPU using a tri-cluster architecture, support for up to a 320MP camera with 8K recording and up to 12.12Gbps download speeds.

The gaming side of things is powered by the 8-core Xclipse 940 GPU, which is built on AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture. It’s this technology that offers up hardware-accelerated ray tracing, bringing improved shadows and reflections for a more realistic gaming experience. The CPU features the Arm Cortex-X4, enabling a maximum 4K 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of speed, you’ll find a singular Cortex-X4 at 3.2GHz, five Cortex-A720 cores (with three running at 2.6GHz and two at 2.9GHz) and four Cortex-A520 cores at 1.95GHz.

A big part of Samsung’s launch was Galaxy AI and part of that is what is enabled by the Exynos 2400. The chip offers real-time translation and an overall 14.7x improvement upon the AI performance of its last-generation chip.

With the Exynos 2400, Samsung is touting improved battery life alongside improved performance, enabled by the 3rd generation 4nm process. The chip also features something called a Fan-out Wafer Level Package (FOWLP) which enhances thermal management and allows for longer periods of sustained high performance.

You might like…

What is Google Circle to Search?

What is Google Circle to Search?

Hannah Davies 4 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Ring: What we know about new health device

Samsung Galaxy Ring: What we know about new health device

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
What is Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy?

What is Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy?

Hannah Davies 18 hours ago
Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S23: The top 4 things you need to know

Galaxy S24 vs Galaxy S23: The top 4 things you need to know

Thomas Deehan 18 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S24: What’s the difference?

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Galaxy S24: What’s the difference?

Adam Speight 18 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs Galaxy S23 Plus: Samsung’s big phones compared

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus vs Galaxy S23 Plus: Samsung’s big phones compared

Thomas Deehan 18 hours ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words